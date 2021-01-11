Solely Rings in the New Year with the Launch of New Organic Whole Fruit Gummies Exclusively at Whole Foods Market

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solely, the organic fruit jerky and dried fruit brand known for its delicious, award-winning, snacks with the fewest possible ingredients, is launching its new Organic Whole Fruit Gummies exclusively at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide. Solely's latest innovation will be on promotion until January 19th to allow consumers to experience and enjoy this groundbreaking product.

The Solely Organic Whole Fruit Gummies contain only two or three ingredients, real whole fruit, a little Vitamin C, and nothing else. Each pouch contains 0.7 ounces of fruit and comes in at only 60-70 calories. In addition to not having any added sugar, preservatives, gelatins, colors, or gums, the healthy new plant-based snack is also USDA organic, Kosher, and Non-GMO verified. Solely's highly-anticipated Organic Whole Fruit Gummies are on shelves now exclusively at all Whole Foods Market locations for a limited time. The product will be available in Organic Mango and Organic Mango & Orange flavors. An Organic Mango & Guava flavor will be available in the Spring.

"We have been working on this revolutionary product for several years now and are excited to share it with Whole Foods Market consumers nationwide," said Simon Sacal, Solely's CEO. "Compared to other fruit gummy snacks that are packed with added sugars, dyes, and little to no REAL fruit, our Organic Whole Fruit Gummies contain only real fruit and vitamin C. These convenient little pouches make eating real, clean fruit easier for everyone! Naturally, we have partnered with Whole Foods Market, a leader in the industry, for this exciting launch."

"We're excited to exclusively offer Solely's new Organic Whole Fruit Gummies on our shelves starting in January 2021," said Anna Fagan, Grocery Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market. "Solely has been a great partner, bringing several unique, innovative and plant-based products across multiple categories. These new fruit gummies deliver a great flavor, without added sugars and gelatins that are often found in other fruit snacks."

In staying true to its core belief that food production should be sustainable, Solely works with its farmers on eliminating food waste by using perfect and imperfect produce, gently and consciously processing them at its nearby world-class facilities. Most of Solely's food technologies are based on worldwide patents that are the result of a deeply ingrained company culture of disruption and innovation. Importantly, however, this culture never sacrifices the amazing taste experience that its products are known for, which brings forward the taste, texture, and aroma of fresh fruit, without all the added sugars and preservatives that most other products have. Solely's minimalistic product packaging is meant to offer a long shelf life while minimizing the product's carbon footprint.

For more information on Solely, visit www.solely.com

About Solely

Solely Inc. is a subsidiary of Mexico City-based Fruitex, a 1,300-strong, innovative, clean-food company that is rethinking how food is developed, grown, sourced, processed, and sold. Through Solely, Fruitex approaches each point in the product life cycle as a new problem to be solved, creating innovative methods of farming and production that result in revolutionary brands with a tangible difference. Solely is a complete lifestyle concept rather than a single product and has already and will continue to roll out a wide variety of items across multiple categories.

