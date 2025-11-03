Solenis Completes Acquisition of NCH Corporation, Reinforces Position as a Global Leader for Water and Hygiene Solutions

Acquisition will bring industry-leading innovation and best-in-class service to enhance customer experience and value

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solenis, a leading global provider of water and hygiene solutions, completed its previously announced acquisition of NCH Corporation (NCH). NCH is the quality leader and trusted on-site expert in middle-market water treatment and industrial solutions.

With the acquisition, Solenis has grown into an enterprise operating in over 160 countries with approximately 23,000 employees. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Solenis is owned by Platinum Equity. With the deal completion, Bain Capital and also the Levy family, previous owners of NCH, will hold minority stakes in Solenis.

Solenis has grown into an enterprise operating in over 160 countries with approximately 23,000 employees. Post this

"By adding NCH's well-recognized brands and broad customer base in the middle market, Solenis has a more diversified business with increased scale, an expanded global footprint, and superior customer service capabilities. Together, the newly combined company will provide attractive cross-selling opportunities, especially to meet the increasing customer demand for sustainable and digital solutions," said John Panichella, Chief Executive Officer, Solenis.

"We are excited to join forces with Solenis," said the Levy family. "NCH and Solenis are better together, providing our customers with a broader product and service offering."

"This is a transformational opportunity to help Solenis further diversify its business and expand its ability to serve customers," said Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei and Platinum Equity Managing Director Nathan Eldridge in a joint statement. "We are thrilled to have the Levy family as our partners."

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs and BMO Capital Markets served as financial advisors to Solenis on the transaction. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP provided legal counsel, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP provided debt financing counsel to Platinum Equity and Solenis. BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs led the debt financing for the acquisition. Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal advisor, and Evercore as financial advisor for NCH.

About Solenis

Solenis is a leading global provider of water and hygiene solutions. The company's product portfolio includes a broad array of water treatment chemistries, process aids, functional additives, cleaners, disinfectants, and state-of-the-art monitoring, control and delivery systems. These technologies are used by customers to improve operational efficiencies, enhance product quality, protect plant assets, minimize environmental impact, and create cleaner and safer environments. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company employs a team of approximately 23,000 professionals in over 160 countries across six continents. Solenis is a 2025 Best Managed Company Gold Standard honoree.

For additional information about Solenis, please visit www.solenis.com or follow us on social media.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $50 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 60 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 30 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 500 acquisitions.

SOURCE Solenis