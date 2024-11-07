Solential Energy Powers Fort Wayne with Innovative Microgrid Technology

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solential Energy is proud to announce the successful activation of Fort Wayne's Microgrid, a pioneering project designed, built, and installed by Solential, enabling the city to self-generate power for its water and sewer utilities. This initiative places Fort Wayne among the few U.S. cities that have embraced independent power generation for critical infrastructure.

AIM 2024 Green Project of the Year Award Winner Floating Array

In September last year, Solential installed a state-of-the-art floating solar panel array atop the Water Pollution Control storage ponds. This array comprises 12,000 solar panels that harness solar energy to power the Three Rivers Filtration Plant, the Water Pollution Control Plant, and the Wet-Weather Pump Station, covering a significant portion of their daily energy needs.

These microgrids are not only capable of operating independently using locally sourced energy but are also connected to the national grid, ensuring flexibility and reliability. The innovative design integrates solar power with biogas generated from food waste and natural gas engines, enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of the energy produced.

The microgrid is set to deliver approximately 40% of the necessary power for these facilities, while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 4,600 tons annually—an achievement that underscores Fort Wayne's commitment to environmental responsibility and operational efficiency.

Solential's system also includes a sophisticated battery storage solution to provide energy during cloudy and low-sunlight periods, ensuring continuous power supply regardless of weather conditions.

The project, which has already gained accolades for its design and impact, is a testament to Fort Wayne's commitment to enhancing quality of life through sustainable practices. Mayor Sharon Tucker has lauded the project, highlighting its role in demonstrating the city's dedication to progressive energy solutions.

With the operational costs for these facilities totaling about $2.8 million in 2023, the city officials project that the microgrid will not only pay for itself within 20 years but will also generate additional savings of $8 to $10 million over its lifetime.

Solential Energy is honored to have partnered with Fort Wayne on this transformative project, delivering a robust, reliable energy solution that sets a new standard for municipal utilities nationwide.

For further details on this project and future initiatives, please contact: [email protected] and view our website: https://solential.com/

About Solential Energy

Solential Energy, headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, specializes in developing and implementing cutting-edge energy solutions that promote sustainability and resilience for communities and industries across the nation.

SOURCE Solential Energy