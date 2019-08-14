Solera Adds American Sign Language Program Partner, Reinforcing Its Consumer-First Approach

PHOENIX, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera , the nation's leading network of digital and community health partners, announced today the addition of the industry's first Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) offered in American Sign Language (ASL) to its comprehensive roster of community and digital network providers. Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE), located within the Kansas City metropolitan region, is offering the DPP lifestyle change program in ASL to bridge the language gap that can traditionally hamper efforts to provide health-related services to the hearing-impaired community.

Solera, launched in 2015, develops and manages a network of best-in-class digital and community health and lifestyle program providers. The company's technology platform uses proprietary algorithms to match individuals to the Solera network provider that best aligns with their unique health goals, needs and preferences. Solera's network approach has proven to have a significant impact on program engagement and improved patient outcomes at a fraction of the cost of traditional medical care.

Offering a DPP in ASL is especially important given the high prevalence of hearing-impaired individuals who are susceptible to developing type 2 diabetes. In Johnson County, approximately 40,000 residents are deaf, which is one of the nation's largest populations per capita. Hearing impaired residents have higher obesity rates and worse cardiovascular health outcomes than those without hearing limitations.

"As the local health department, it's our mission to prevent disease and promote wellness for all who live, work and play in Johnson County. Our early results with DPP show that it works with 48% of participants reaching their weight loss goals! We are thrilled to expand our offering to deaf residents through this partnership with Solera to better meet their health education needs," said Mary Beverly, Interim Director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

Solera has established a unique position within the healthcare industry through its marketplace, matching and payment innovation model that allows health plans and employers to leverage a broad network of providers paid through medical claims for achieving positive clinical outcomes. Extending DPP resources to meet the distinct requirements of the hearing impaired is very much aligned with the company's consumer-first focus.

"We are thrilled to welcome Johnson County Department of Health and Environment to our expanding network of diverse program providers, and look forward to connecting the hearing-impaired community with a Diabetes Prevention Program that is tailored to their specific needs," said Brenda Schmidt, CEO of Solera. "Empowering consumers with program choices and accessibility to help them improve their health is the foundation of our marketplace model. This curriculum is uniquely designed to help put the deaf and hearing impaired on an appropriate path to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes."

About Solera

Solera is committed to changing lives by guiding people to better health in their communities. The company connects patients, payers and physicians with a network of community organizations and digital therapeutics providers, consolidating highly fragmented programs and services into a single marketplace. Its technology matches patients to the "best fit" community or digital chronic disease prevention program provider based on each individual's unique needs and preferences, to improve patient outcomes at a fraction of the cost of traditional medical care. Solera is HITRUST certified, the most prestigious certification for meeting healthcare regulations and requirements for protecting and securing sensitive private healthcare information.

For more information, visit Solera at www.soleranetwork.com .

