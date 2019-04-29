Solera and American Red Cross Sound the Alarm on Fire Safety

Sound the Alarm events will be taking place in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands over two weeks this spring, from April 27 to May 12. With the assistance of local fire departments and other volunteer networks, as well as local community volunteers, participants will install free smoke alarms, resolve home fire hazards and help families create escape plans.

"Every day, seven people tragically lose their lives in home fires across the U.S.—often, because they don't have working smoke alarms and a plan to escape safely," said Jennifer Adrio, chief executive officer, for the American Red Cross Kentucky Region. "Hundreds of families have been kept safe from devastating fire by these smoke alarms, and the Red Cross has verified 57 lives saved in the Kentucky Region, since the inception of the program in 2014. We're proud to partner with companies like Solera who value action and caring for your community."

Many fire fatalities can be prevented with functioning smoke alarms. The Red Cross started the Home Fire Campaign to reduce fire-related injuries and deaths by 25% and since 2014 has installed over 1.5 million smoke alarms and reached 1.3 million youth through its fire preparedness trainings.

Ron Massey, Head of Human Resources for Solera, said, "Our mission as a company is to make vehicles, roads and homes safer, and the spirit of the Red Cross aligns perfectly with that mission. This event is giving families everything they need to build a sustainable home environment that will keep them safe for many years. We want to help keep communities thriving without the fear of losing a home to fire."

To learn more about events happening in your area or to donate to the program, please visit redcross.org/sound-the-alarm.

About Solera

Solera was founded by Tony Aquila with the mission to digitalize and empower mobility transactions across the critical 54 and 250 lifecycle touchpoints of a car, truck and fleet, delivering true transparency and knowledge to all stakeholders. Today, Solera's leading digital technologies manage and protect life's most important assets: our cars, trucks, homes and digital identities. The company processes more than 300 million digital transactions annually for approximately 235,000 partners and customers in over 90 countries. For more information, please visit solera.com.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

SOURCE Solera Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.solera.com

