Solera, Blue Mesa Health Expand Relationship to Offer Spanish-Language Diabetes Prevention Program to Medi-Cal Beneficiaries

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera, the nation's leading network of digital and community health partners, today announced its expanded relationship with Blue Mesa Health. Moving forward, the two organizations will work together to provide the Spanish-language Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) Transformemos as a covered Medi-Cal (California Medicaid) member benefit. Blue Mesa's digital therapeutic is an evidence-based, lifestyle change program that is designed to assist Hispanic and Latino Medi-Cal beneficiaries diagnosed with prediabetes in preventing or delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes. The culturally-competent Spanish curriculum is currently available for both iPhone and Android devices.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that Hispanic and Latino American adults are 50 percent more likely to develop type 2 diabetes over their lifetime than non-Hispanic whites (8 percent). According to the United States Census Bureau, California's Hispanic and Latino population is 39.3 percent, highlighting the need for a culturally–competent diabetes prevention program to help prevent or delay the development of type 2 diabetes for this priority population. The Blue Mesa Health DPP, including the Transformemos digital therapeutic, is fully recognized by the CDC for its ability to drive high engagement and five percent weight loss.

"Blue Mesa Health is proud to expand our partnership with Solera, delivering the Transformemos Spanish language diabetes prevention program to at-risk Medi-Cal members," Curtis Duggan, CEO of Blue Mesa Health. "As one of the largest U.S. states and one that is the home to a prominent Hispanic and Latino/Latina population, California is now in a position to transform state-wide health for all. Our Spanish-language, evidence-based digital therapeutic enables behavioral interventions, which is well suited to help consumers better commit to a program intended to transform their lifestyle, health and overall wellness."

Solera connects patients, payors and physicians with a network of community organizations and digital therapeutics providers such as Blue Mesa Health in its role as an integrator of chronic disease prevention and management solutions. Dedicated to getting consumers healthy by consolidating highly fragmented health programs and services into a single marketplace, the company's technology matches patients to the "best fit" community or digital programs based on each individual's unique needs and in some instances, language preferences.

"Solera was founded around the mission of improving people's lives by connecting them with a diverse range of tools and resources that help them get and stay healthy," said Brenda Schmidt, CEO of Solera. "Solera and Blue Mesa Health are committed to engaging vulnerable populations that are disproportionately impacted by chronic health conditions. I am excited to broaden our relationship with Blue Mesa Health by now offering the Transformemos Spanish language program as a Medi-Cal covered benefit."

About Blue Mesa Health

Blue Mesa is a digital therapeutics company with headquarters in New York, NY and Vancouver, BC. Blue Mesa provides a digital therapeutics program in the USA and globally based on the CDC's landmark National Diabetes Prevention Program. In the United States, employers, health plans, accountable care organizations, hospital systems are recognizing the return on investment provided by culturally tailored and digitally delivered preventive health programs. For more information, visit Blue Mesa at www.bluemesahealth.com.

About Solera

Solera is committed to changing lives by guiding people to better health in their communities. The company connects patients, payers and physicians with a network of community organizations and digital therapeutics providers, consolidating highly fragmented programs and services into a single marketplace. Its technology matches patients to the "best fit" community or digital chronic disease prevention program provider based on each individual's unique needs and preferences, to improve patient outcomes at a fraction of the cost of traditional medical care. Solera is HITRUST certified, the most prestigious certification for meeting healthcare regulations and requirements for protecting and securing sensitive private healthcare information. For more information, visit Solera at www.soleranetwork.com.

