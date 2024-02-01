Solera, Covideo join forces to enhance technology integration for DealerSocket CRM, offering improved native functionality

Covideo

01 Feb, 2024, 12:16 ET

Partnership empowers dealerships to capture top-line results across their organizations

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Covideo, an Indianapolis-based video messaging software company, and Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, announced an exciting partnership to seamlessly integrate the two products within Solera's CRM platform, DealerSocket. This will offer its customers access to Covideo's state-of-the-art video outreach capabilities, conveniently integrated into email and messaging workflows.

This improved integration provides mutual customers full access to Covideo's suite of solutions from within the DealerSocket CRM without manually switching between applications. Customers can easily record and share new and existing videos, insert videos into messages, and track all activity. Furthermore, all videos and customer interactions are automatically saved in the customer's record in DealerSocket.

"The integration with Covideo is among a larger series of enhancements being released by DealerSocket with our renewed focus on innovation," said Sunil Marolia, VP of Product at Solera. "We continue to work closely with our dealer customers to introduce new features that improve efficiencies and drive top-line and bottom-line results across their organizations."

With its focus on vehicle lifecycle management and AI solutions, Solera is one of the most popular automotive technology companies, making it a strategic fit for Covideo. The collaboration seeks to ensure users have the data to back up the success of their video outreach.

"DealerSocket is a longtime trusted partner of our company," Covideo CEO Craig Zeutzius said. "This collaboration represents our efforts to improve the sales process for dealerships so they can spend less time jumping between software and more time nurturing leads."

This upgrade will be available to all users of both DealerSocket and Covideo in February 2024. By logging a customer record, Covideo saves as an activity type instantly and requires no manual input, which is critical for dealerships looking to respond to leads quickly.

"Every second counts for dealerships responding to inquiries, so salespeople need tools that add both efficiencies and effectiveness while automatically capturing that data," said Dustin Baumis, VP of Partnerships at Covideo. "Prioritizing partnerships with top CRMs like DealerSocket allows dealerships to make video engagement a more seamless piece of the sales process."

DealerSocket, a member of the Solera Group of companies, offers a suite of automotive solutions to over 9,000 customers, including inventory management, customer relationship management, and digital marketing. Covideo has been a market leader in video messaging since its inception in 2004, now serving thousands of dealerships.

"We're excited to bring video to our customers along with our new email editor," said Juan Camargo, senior director of CRM Product at Solera. "Sales associates can now supercharge their outreach capabilities through our combined efforts with Covideo, quickly adding media content to emails on desktop and mobile while tracing their activity on the CRM."

The partnership aims to provide a seamless customer experience and streamline the sales process.

To learn more about Solera and DealerSocket or to schedule a demo, visit solera.com. To learn more about Covideo or see a demo, visit dealerservices.covideo.com. If you are attending NADA Show 2024 in Las Vegas from Feb. 1-4, visit Solera at booth #2901W and Covideo at booth #6820N.

About Solera | Vehicle Solutions 

Solera is home to many leading brands within the vehicle lifecycle management ecosystem through four lines of business – Vehicle Solutions, Vehicle Claims, Vehicle Repairs, and Fleet Solutions. Solera's Vehicle Solutions business, including the RedCap, LoJack, DealerSocket, AutoPoint, Auto/Mate, Solera Titling, and GoldStar brands, is the preferred choice for dealerships seeking to enhance and streamline their processes and increase profits while empowering its customers to succeed in the digital age. Solera helps customers drive sales, promote retention, and improve profit margins and serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com

About Covideo

Covideo is a market leader in video messaging, used by thousands of businesses worldwide. Through Covideo, users can record, send and track videos across a variety of channels, allowing them to build relationships and convert leads into customers. With an emphasis on personalization and personal connection, Covideo is helping people reimagine business communication. Visit covideo.com for more information.

SOURCE Covideo

