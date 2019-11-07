Solera Deepens Bench of Healthcare Leadership with New Advisory Board Additions

PHOENIX, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera, the nation's leading network of digital and community health partners, today announced the addition of four healthcare industry visionaries to the company's advisory board. Bringing decades of experience revolutionizing the delivery of care is Jody Holtzman, founder and senior managing partner, Longevity Venture Advisors LLC, Matt Wandoloski, seasoned healthcare executive, Lisa Fitzpatrick, MD and former medical director for Washington DC's Medicaid program, and John Mattison, MD, former chief medical information officer and assistant medical director emeritus for Kaiser Permanente.

"As the CEO of Solera, I am consistently looking for industry leaders that can add expertise and serve as an advisor to the Solera executive team as we create a new market category. As an organization, we look to our advisory board members to help guide our strategy and approach to extending the reach and impact of our network model," said Brenda Schmidt, CEO of Solera. "Jody, Matt, Lisa and John are fabulous additions to our leadership bench and we look forward to leveraging their deep industry experience and insights as the company continues to evolve."

For Longevity Venture Advisors, Holtzman works with innovative health and technology companies, and venture and PE investors, to successfully leverage business and investment opportunities in the $7.6 trillion Longevity Economy. He is a recognized expert and thought leader on innovation, and health-related products and services of relevance to the aging population, and the opportunities and challenges presented by the demographic wave.

"I am excited to be joining the Solera Advisory Board. There finally is broad agreement about the social determinants of health and behavior change and the company stands out as an innovator that is demonstrably addressing these challenges and at scale," said Jody Holtzman.

Wandoloski is a seasoned healthcare executive with 37 years of successful senior level corporate/operational leadership, including advisory and board experience. His areas of expertise include a deep understanding of payer, provider, and employer services and solutions, for commercial, Medicare, Medicaid, and ancillary lines of business

"I am honored to join the Solera Advisory Board at such an exciting time in the company's growth trajectory. The team's focus on accessing a network of services to address specific social determinants of health will be key to improving the health and wellness of individuals and the community. In addition, Solera's innovation model is a key differentiator to other offerings in the space today," said Matt Wandoloski.

Dr. Fitzpatrick is an infectious diseases physician and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-trained medical epidemiologist. Her career has spanned research, clinical medicine, global health, community health education and patient advocacy. Most recently, she served as the medical director for Washington DC's Medicaid program and is currently the CEO of Grapevine Health.

"As a physician and patient engagement advocate, Solera's mission to guide people to better health in their communities resonates with me. As an advisory board member, I look forward to offering my clinical and community expertise to inform the organization's approach helping people achieve and maintain their health and wellness goals." - Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick

Mattison focuses on transforming care delivery with information technology, through convergence of exponential technologies and data liquidity. He led the design and implementation of the largest integrated electronic health record in the U.S., and leads various national programs including virtual care.

"Healthcare transformation and innovation serve as the cornerstone of my work at Kaiser Permanente which is what attracted me to Solera in the first place. The organization is well-positioned to upend how individuals are connected to community and digital programs to prevent, manage and reverse their chronic health conditions and how the resources are paid for as a covered medical benefit." - John Mattison.

About Solera

Solera is committed to changing lives by guiding people to better health in their communities. The company connects patients, payers and physicians with a network of community organizations and digital therapeutics providers, consolidating highly fragmented programs and services into a single marketplace. Its technology matches patients to the "best fit" community or digital chronic disease prevention program provider based on each individual's unique needs and preferences, to improve patient outcomes at a fraction of the cost of traditional medical care. Solera is HITRUST certified, the most prestigious certification for meeting healthcare regulations and requirements for protecting and securing sensitive private healthcare information. For more information, visit Solera at www.soleranetwork.com .

