Solera Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute Launch Nationwide Program to Directly Address Social Determinants of Health at The Community Level

PHOENIX and CHICAGO, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Health , and Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute (BCBS Institute) today announced the launch of a nationwide program to directly address social determinants of health (SDOH) at the community level, including patient access to healthy food and transportation. The national roll-out of the program is expected in Q2 of 2019 and will focus on the unique environmental and cultural influences and barriers to successfully coordinating regional patient resources at scale.

As an integrated benefits network, Solera offers an extended care marketplace that connects patients, payers, and physicians with a curated network of programs and services paid for outcomes through medical claims. In the case of the BCBS Institute partnership, Solera is actively building and managing a diverse ecosystem of community organizations and resources focused on addressing SDOH while also handling the program's patient identification and enrollment, reimbursement and payment as well as increased consumer engagement.

By tailoring local SDOH resource recommendations to directly align with individual wellbeing needs and preferences, Solera and BCBS Institute's collaboration is expected to have a significant impact on improved consumer health and enhanced quality of life for plan members. In fact, a recent survey by Change Healthcare found that 80 percent of payers believe that addressing the SDOH of their beneficiary populations will be a crucial way to improve their population health programs. Reaching beyond population health, the relationship between Solera Health and BCBS Institute further exemplifies a commitment to bringing private and public entities together to improve community health in a manner that a healthcare organization could not address on its own.

Solera is committed to changing lives by guiding people to better health in their communities. From a consumer engagement perspective the company's technology platform acts like a Match.com® service to seamlessly connect people to a curated and managed network of in-person community providers and SDOH resources, ensuring care continues outside the traditional hospital or doctor's office and into the individual's community and home. Through the program, BCBS Institute will leverage Solera's data science to match members with health resources that meets their individual goals, needs, and preferences, which has proven to drive both engagement and outcomes.

"The Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute and Solera Health strategic collaboration was conceived around our organizations' mutual recognition that in order for healthcare to have the maximum impact on individuals, care must reach beyond the four walls of the doctor's office and extend to the community," said Brenda Schmidt, CEO of Solera Health. "To help improve overall health outcomes, Solera's proven, curated network and payment innovation model is being applied to address social determinants of health, connecting BCBS plan members with a diverse array of local resources that best meet their unique needs and preferences. We look forward to seeing the full impact of the initiative as it scales nationally in the coming months."

"The future of healthcare prevention moves away from the clinical setting into the community setting. This transition means that food, fitness and transportation will become an integral component of how we evaluate holistic approaches to the health and well-being of our population," said Dr. Trent Haywood, president of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute. "The collaboration with Solera will help us to better understand how we can address social determinants of health quicker and more effectively."

Solera's marketplace model eliminates the need for health plans to evaluate, contract and manage multiple point solutions to meet the needs of diverse populations at the community level. The company's expansive network of local SDOH resources are paid through outcomes-based medical claims, providing a sustainable revenue model for these organizations and value-based payment innovation that results in healthier individuals and communities all while lowering healthcare costs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 10 percent of factors affecting premature death are related to clinical care, and 30 percent of factors relate to genetics. This means that 60 percent of factors impacting premature death are based on a combination of social/environmental factors and behavior.

About Solera Health

Solera Health is committed to changing lives by guiding people to better health in their communities. The company serves as an integrated benefit network that connects patients, payers, and physicians with community organizations and digital therapeutics providers, simply and securely. Solera helps consolidate highly fragmented programs and services into a single marketplace allowing health plans and medical providers to increase consumer participation while lowering associated costs. By using data science to proactively identify the "best fit" program provider based on each individual's unique health goals, needs and preferences, the company has proven to have a significant impact on improved patient outcomes at a fraction of the cost of traditional medical care. For more information, visit Solera Health at www.soleranetwork.com, call 800-858-1714 or follow us on Twitter @SoleraNetwork or LinkedIn.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute

Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute (BCBS Institute) is the first entity dedicated to addressing social determinants of health (SDOH) at the community level by identifying geographic areas of opportunity and targeting services to improve health within commercially insured markets. The Institute is a subsidiary of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association (BCBSA), an independent licensee of BCBSA, and filed as a benefit corporation. CHM Hub® and the CHM Hub proprietary software application are intellectual property owned by Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute. CHM Hub® is a proprietary software application that offers general information, only, in "as is" condition. CHM Hub does not provide medical, legal, or financial advice. For medical issues, check with your healthcare provider. Neither BCBSA nor any Blue Cross and/or Blue Shield Plan recommends, endorses, warrants, or guarantees, nor are they responsible for damages based on any program, provider, product, service, or community asset whose information may appear on CHM Hub's website. For details, see our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy available at https://app.chmhub.com/.

