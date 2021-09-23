Solera Health Expands Senior Leadership Team as Company Continues to Transform and Streamline Digital Health

PHOENIX, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Health, the premier platform for connecting people seamlessly and easily to health solutions that work, announces the expansion of its senior leadership team with three strategic hires to support the company as it continues to rapidly grow and scale. The new hires include Andy Dow, vice president of Medicare, Lina Gallardo, senior director of network development and partnerships, and Ben Henderson, vice president of engineering.

"Each of these positions will play a key role as Solera Health transitions into its next phase of growth," said Mary Langowski, CEO, Solera Health. "Andy, Lina and Ben bring a tremendous amount of healthcare and payer leadership experience to our team and will better equip us to continue to serve our payer partners. Our new hires undoubtedly strengthen Solera's ability to transform, streamline and deliver the most innovative digital health platform to payers, employers and consumers across the most prevalent chronic health conditions."

Andy Dow , Vice President of Medicare – Dow brings nearly 20 years of business development and strategy experience to the Solera Health team. He previously served as a Medicare strategist and sales executive at Centene Corporation and Cambia Health Solutions, where he focused on growth and retention for their Medicare lines of business. Similarly, Dow will oversee strategy and growth for Solera Health's rapidly expanding Medicare segment.

– Dow brings nearly 20 years of business development and strategy experience to the Solera Health team. He previously served as a Medicare strategist and sales executive at Centene Corporation and Cambia Health Solutions, where he focused on growth and retention for their Medicare lines of business. Similarly, Dow will oversee strategy and growth for Solera Health's rapidly expanding Medicare segment. Lina Gallardo , Senior Director of Network Development and Partnerships – Gallardo joins Solera with more than 20 years of experience in product and marketing management. Prior to joining Solera Health, Gallardo served as senior director of segment marketing for Express Scripts (Evernorth Health Services division of Cigna) where she led division marketing supporting new business acquisition, growth and retention across all business verticals for the PBM. She has also held senior leadership roles at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and United Healthcare. Gallardo will be responsible for the development and curation of new condition networks.

– Gallardo joins Solera with more than 20 years of experience in product and marketing management. Prior to joining Solera Health, Gallardo served as senior director of segment marketing for Express Scripts (Evernorth Health Services division of Cigna) where she led division marketing supporting new business acquisition, growth and retention across all business verticals for the PBM. She has also held senior leadership roles at Blue Cross Blue Shield of and United Healthcare. Gallardo will be responsible for the development and curation of new condition networks. Ben Henderson , Vice President of Engineering – Henderson brings more than 30 years of software engineering experience to the Solera Health team. Henderson previously served as vice president of engineering at Relatient and director of software engineering at naviHealth where he helped build complex healthcare solutions and platforms. As demand for Solera's platform grows, Henderson will be responsible for leading all of Solera's software development and engineering teams.

To learn more about any of Solera's offerings and how we can help member populations, contact us today at www.soleranetwork.com.

About Solera

Solera Health is committed to changing lives by guiding people seamlessly to better health solutions, while providing payers and employers the tools to manage providers and outcomes across conditions. Solera's platform provides a marketplace of curated networks of digital and community point solutions focused on intensive, evidence-based lifestyle, behavioral and social interventions to impact the most prevalent and costly chronic conditions. Solera strategically matches consumers to their best-fit solution and helps keep them engaged for successful health outcomes.



Media Contact:

Matt Maurel

512.387.3440

[email protected]

SOURCE Solera Health

Related Links

http://www.soleranetwork.com

