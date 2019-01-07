Solera Health, Flexcare Pharmacy Take On Diabetes in Our Nation's Capital

PHOENIX, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Health, a leading integrated community network, grew its national roster of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-recognized diabetes prevention program (DPP) providers with the addition of Washington, DC-based Flexcare Pharmacy.

With eighty-six million American adults living with prediabetes, diabetes prevention programs recognized by the CDC are crucial in reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and improving overall health through education focused on lifestyle changes.

Flexcare Pharmacy provides their DPP intervention via a personally-tailored program that empowers patients with self-management techniques aimed at improving their health. Facilitated by licensed lifestyle coaches, the classes employ a variety of preventative tools including instructional charts and videos that show how diabetes affects the body, the value of healthy eating and meal planning, and how to safely incorporate physical activity into their daily lives. Other features of Flexcare Pharmacy's program are the small class sizes that lend to more individual instruction, and multiple class options including weekend sessions to accommodate just about any schedule.

"Diabetes is a common disease, yet every individual needs unique care," said Vivian Ayuk, Flexcare Pharmacy's CEO. "Solera's technology and seamless process helps us increase access to participants, enabling us to maximize the reach of that personalized care to hopefully make a difference in stemming this epidemic."

"Solera is honored to serve those at risk for developing type 2 diabetes in the DC area by matching them with Flexcare Pharmacy's DPP," said Brenda Schmidt, Solera Health's CEO. "By partnering with more top-notch local prevention programs across the country like Flexcare Pharmacy's, we hope to beat back this disease one community at a time."

About Solera Health

Solera Health is an integrated benefits network that connects consumers, payers, and providers with community organizations and digital therapeutics, simply and securely. Solera helps consolidate highly fragmented programs and services into one integrated network, allowing health plans and medical providers to increase consumer participation while lowering associated costs. Solera proactively identifies the "best fit" program based on each individual's unique needs and preferences, which has proven to have a significant impact on improved patient outcomes at a fraction of the cost of traditional medical care. For more information, visit Solera Health at www.soleranetwork.com, call 800-858-1714 or follow us on Twitter @SoleraNetwork or LinkedIn.

