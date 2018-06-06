Solera Health Founder and CEO Brenda Schmidt Named "Best MedTech CEO"

"It's an honor to receive this award from MedTech Breakthrough," said Schmidt. "When I founded Solera Health less than three years ago, I saw the need for a transformative network model to tackle chronic health issues at their roots by connecting patients, payers, and providers to proven non-medical health interventions – like medical nutrition therapy and diabetes prevention programs. We believe that getting these critical interventions paid through medical claims by payers like any other medical service is an important step in preventing and better managing chronic health conditions and lowering our national healthcare costs. This award is a validation of our work to-date, and I am excited about our plans for the future."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success across a range of health and medical technology categories. This year's program attracted over 3,000 nominations from more than 12 different countries.

"We are thrilled to name Brenda Schmidt as our 2018 MedTech Breakthrough Award winner for 'Best MedTech CEO' in recognition of her dedication to supporting and scaling evidence-based programs," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "It's exciting to see the initiatives Solera Health is driving, from food insecurity to diabetes prevention. Brenda is not only a visionary healthcare entrepreneur and industry leader, she also contributes to several important organizations such as the Council for Diabetes Prevention and the Population Health Alliance. We congratulate Brenda and the Solera Health team on their successes and we look forward to seeing their future contributions to the health and medical technology field."

Solera Health recently announced partnerships with Feeding America and the California Food is Medicine Coalition to address food insecurity, and on April 1 launched MedicareDPP.org, a national referral and selection website for the new Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program.

About Solera Health

Solera Health is an integrated benefit network that connects patients, payers, and physicians with community organizations and digital therapeutics providers, simply and securely. Solera helps consolidate highly fragmented programs and services into one integrated network, allowing health plans and medical providers to increase consumer participation while lowering associated costs. Solera proactively identifies the "best fit" program provider based on each individual's unique needs and preferences, which has proven to have a significant impact on improved patient outcomes at a fraction of the cost of traditional medical care. For more information, visit Solera Health at www.soleranetwork.com, call 800-858-1714 or follow us on Twitter @SoleraNetwork or LinkedIn.

About MedTech Breakthrough

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program, part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough MedTech companies and products in categories including Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Genomics, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit www.MedTechBreakthrough.com.

