Solera Health Founder Joins Coplex as President to Accelerate Corporate Innovation

Schmidt brings more than 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur and visionary to drive exponential growth into new markets, and partner with corporate enterprises to innovate faster. In her role as President, Schmidt will help Coplex expand beyond its successful founder-focused venture building programs to corporate enterprises, and pioneer a new business model: Venture-as-a-Service. By bringing the Coplex methodology to larger organizations, it gives them the ability to turn their best internal innovation ideas/concepts into a portfolio of external venture-scale businesses – helping them innovate faster.

"As a serial entrepreneur, I am passionate about solving big industry problems," said Schmidt. "Coplex offers the opportunity to partner with corporate enterprises to extract value from their venture initiatives by creating companies that will pioneer the next wave of innovations in healthcare, and beyond."

Schmidt is the founder, executive chair, director of Solera Health, and advisor to companies transforming healthcare through enterprise technology and innovative business models.

"We're enthusiastic about the energy, experience, and vision Brenda will bring to the team as our President," said Coplex CEO Zach Ferres. "We look forward to her leadership as we expand our focus to help corporate enterprises turn their best ideas into venture-scale businesses."

The structured Venture Builder programs at Coplex provide a proven process and teams to shape digital business models, quickly test and validate critical assumptions, assemble operating teams, build technology, bring concepts to market, and support in fundraising.

About Coplex

Coplex is a Venture Builder that partners with industry experts and corporate innovators to transform their best innovation ideas into a portfolio of venture-scale companies.

