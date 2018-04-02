Solera Health Introduces MedicareDPP.org to Match Medicare Beneficiaries with Diabetes Prevention Programs

Effective as of April 1, the MDPP is a milestone in the history of Medicare. For the first time, an estimated 22 million Medicare beneficiaries at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes have access to evidence-based, diabetes prevention services at no cost. The MDPP, which aims to reduce the risk for type 2 diabetes through a two-year program, is the culmination of years of work across government agencies to scale the National Diabetes Prevention Program. This has included research from the National Institutes of Health, the translation of that research into community-based programming by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the completion of the MDPP expanded model pilot and actuarial analysis by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI), and now the addition of MDPP as a covered preventive service by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

MedicareDPP.org is a user-friendly portal that seamlessly guides individuals through eligibility verification, blood value collection, and the MDPP selection process. Once eligibility is verified, the site connects the beneficiary to non-medical, community-based MDPP suppliers that meet CDC and CMS requirements. Solera is contracted to administer the MDPP for more than 32 Medicare Advantage plans, however the website is designed to verify eligibility and match all eligible Medicare beneficiaries with MDPP suppliers.

"The Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program can reduce the risk for type 2 diabetes by up to 70% and provide a positive financial return of $2,650 in 12 to 14 months,"1 said Brenda Schmidt, CEO of Solera Health. "Through MedicareDPP.org, Solera functions like a dating or travel website to find the best diabetes prevention program for Medicare members to help them live healthier lives. We are excited to work with our MDPP network partners to achieve this goal."

About Solera Health

Solera Health is an integrated benefit network that connects patients, payers, and physicians with community organizations and digital therapeutics providers, simply and securely. Solera helps consolidate highly fragmented non-medical programs and services into one integrated network, allowing health plans and medical providers to increase consumer participation while lowering associated costs. Solera proactively identifies the "best fit" program provider based on each individual's unique needs and preferences, which has proven to have a significant impact on improved patient outcomes at a fraction of the cost of traditional medical care. For more information, visit Solera Health at www.soleranetwork.com, call 800-858-1714 or follow us on Twitter @SoleraNetwork or LinkedIn.

1 Reduction in the Incidence of Type 2 Diabetes with Lifestyle Intervention or Metformin. February 7, 2002. The New England Journal of Medicine. 346:393-403 DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa012512

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solera-health-introduces-medicaredpporg-to-match-medicare-beneficiaries-with-diabetes-prevention-programs-300620732.html

SOURCE Solera Health

Related Links

http://www.soleranetwork.com

