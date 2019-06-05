Solera Health Named Best Overall MedTech Company in 2019 by MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

PHOENIX, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Health, a company committed to changing lives by guiding people to better health in their communities, has been named "Best Overall MedTech Company" by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global health and medical technology market. Judges selected Solera based on the proven success of its technology platform that matches people to the highest quality, evidence-based digital applications and in-person community resources. This consumer-first approach, combined with performance-based payments through medical claims, has transformed a previously chaotic healthcare landscape.

The Phoenix, Arizona-based high-growth company has established a unique position within the healthcare industry through its marketplace and payment innovation model that allows health plans and employers to leverage a broad network of community and digital providers paid through medical claims for achieving clinical outcomes. Most recently, Solera raised $42 million in health plan-driven capital infusion led by HCSC Ventures to expand the impact of its novel marketplace model to include social determinants of health (SDOH). The evolution of the network model will allow Solera to continue to innovate by fully addressing food insecurity, medically-tailored meals, transportation, falls prevention, social isolation, and more.

"Solera Health experienced a breakthrough year with several significant milestones that continue to drive the company's explosive growth," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "From key additions to its leadership team, a strategic social determinants of health partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute as well as their recent Series C funding from health plans, the company is on an impressive track and we are thrilled to recognize the company for their innovation and leadership in the fields of holistic and digital health."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Solera Health is thrilled to be named a MedTech Breakthrough Award winner for the second year in a row in acknowledgment of the company's market traction, high growth, and continued innovation," said Brenda Schmidt, CEO, Solera Health. "2019 has been a pivotal time for our organization as we continue to evolve the reach and impact of our network model to address SDOH and behavioral health to further extend our impact on individual health outcomes at scale."

Solera's proprietary platform connects individuals with the digital, national and community health resources that best align with each individual's personal health goals. Serving as the hub for patient identification and referral, program delivery, billing/reimbursement and reporting, the company's model connects a nationwide network of community and digital programs with capabilities to manage and track engagement, reimbursement and payment, data analytics and reporting.

About Solera Health

Solera Health is committed to changing lives by guiding people to better health in their communities. The company serves as an integrated benefit network that connects patients, payers and physicians with community organizations and digital therapeutics providers, simply and securely. Solera helps consolidate highly fragmented programs and services into a single marketplace allowing health plans and medical providers to increase consumer participation while lowering associated costs. By using data science to proactively identify the "best fit" program provider based on each individual's unique health goals, needs and preferences, the company has proven to have a significant impact on improved patient outcomes at a fraction of the cost of traditional medical care. For more information, visit Solera Health at www.soleranetwork.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

