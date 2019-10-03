Solera Named to the 2019 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera, the nation's leading network of digital and community health partners, was named to CB Insights' inaugural Digital Health 150 ranking, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. The company was selected for its innovative marketplace model that connects consumers to a network of community organizations and digital therapeutics providers paid for outcomes through medical claims payments.

Solera is driving industry leading consumer engagement and clinical results by consolidating highly fragmented community and digital programs to prevent, manage and reverse chronic health conditions into a single marketplace. The company's technology matches people to the "best fit" programs based on each individual's needs and preferences as a means to improve health behaviors and clinical outcomes as a complement to traditional medical care. This approach delivers significant value to the health plan consumer by helping them find a program that works for them at no added cost.

CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal revealed the final Digital Health 150 during Future of Health, a gathering of top executives across some of the largest healthcare institutions, startups, and investment firms. "From pharmaceuticals to patient care, technology is rapidly changing healthcare, and the Digital Health 150 showcases the best startups spearheading innovation and change in the sector," said Sanwal. "It's a privilege to use CB Insights' data to identify and shine a light on these companies, and we look forward to tracking their success in 2019 and beyond."

The Digital Health 150 companies span the globe, from Canada, China, Germany, Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and are supported by more than 360 investors.

"The Solera team is thrilled to be recognized by CB Insights for our innovative business model that meets consumer needs through the nation's most comprehensive network of digital and community health partners," said Brenda Schmidt, CEO of Solera. "We are honored to join such an esteemed group of organizations on the Digital Health 150 list, including some of our network partners such as Lark Health and Virta Health. I look forward to seeing the collective impact our innovations will have on getting and keeping people healthy in the future."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Quick facts on the 2019 Digital Health 150:

In 2018, these emerging private companies cumulatively raised $5.7B across 117 deals. They're on track to surpass these numbers in 2019, with $3B raised across 73 deals as of Q2'19.

A total of 17 companies have reached a unicorn valuation of $1B or more. GRAIL, Oscar Health, and We Doctor round out the top three most funded companies on the list.

116 of the Digital Health 150 are headquartered in the United States. Those based outside the United States include 17 from Asia, 16 from Europe, and 1 from Canada.

Over 850 unique investors have funded the Digital Health 150, with F-Prime Capital, New Enterprise Associates, and Google Ventures taking the top three spots as the most active investors.

