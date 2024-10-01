Solero Completes Acquisition of Kendrion's Automotive Business

News provided by

Solero Technologies

Oct 01, 2024, 09:00 ET

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solero Technologies (Solero), with support from Atar Capital, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its acquisition of Kendrion's automotive business for 65 million euro. This acquisition expands Solero's footprint globally and increases its product portfolio in the area of mobility controls. Solero looks forward to celebrating this important company milestone over the coming weeks as they rebrand and integrate the new locations.

SOURCE Solero Technologies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Solero Technologies Reaches Agreement to Acquire Kendrion's Automotive Business

Solero Technologies Reaches Agreement to Acquire Kendrion's Automotive Business

Solero Technologies (Solero), with support from Atar Capital, announced today it has entered into an agreement to acquire Kendrion's automotive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics