Solero Completes Acquisition of Kendrion's Automotive Business

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solero Technologies (Solero), with support from Atar Capital, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its acquisition of Kendrion's automotive business for 65 million euro. This acquisition expands Solero's footprint globally and increases its product portfolio in the area of mobility controls. Solero looks forward to celebrating this important company milestone over the coming weeks as they rebrand and integrate the new locations.

