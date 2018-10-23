Solers Awarded Army Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Service (RS3) IDIQ contract

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Solers, Inc. announced that is has been awarded a prime contract on the Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Service (RS3) IDIQ. The Multiple Award IDIQ Performance Based Services contract has a ceiling value of $34.7 billion and work will be performed worldwide.

Under the contract, Solers will provide Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) services to CONUS and OCONUS Army and DoD customers. The ten-year ordering period includes a five-year base ordering period and five-year optional ordering period. Potential tasks span a wide range of requirements, to include areas in which Solers has demonstrated strong capability: Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E), Cloud Computing, Cyber Security and Information Assurance, Software Engineering, Data Analytics, Software Development, System Integration, and Advanced Technology Pilots and Trials.

"Solers is excited to bring the innovative solutions and qualifications we have developed across the DoD, Intelligence Community, and Federal Government to support the warfighting and C4ISR mission within the Army," said Mr. Kevin Schweer, Vice President for Defense Systems at Solers. "This award represents the success of Solers' performance delivering critical technologies to secure and advance mission-essential capabilities to the DoD."

About Solers: Founded in 1998, Solers is an innovative Information Technology (IT) solutions provider to the Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community (IC), other federal agencies, and commercial customers. Our partnership with these customers and the solutions we employ directly support mission objectives and critical national security imperatives. We have established a successful record of achievement in the areas of software engineering, systems engineering, and systems integration. Our corporate knowledge includes Software Development, Systems Engineering & Integration, Security Engineering & Architecture. Specifically, Solers specializes in Cloud Computing, Cross Domain Solutions, Cybersecurity Engineering, Data Engineering , Enterprise Solutions Satellite Ground Systems, and Space Situational Awareness.

