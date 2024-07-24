Soles4Souls Helps Turn "No" into "Yes" for kids across America with their first-ever national brand awareness campaign

Nonprofit Soles4Souls launches new campaign appealing to Americans to donate shoes and apparel that can open the doors of opportunity for millions of people.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Soles4Souls, a global nonprofit organization, is revolutionizing the way we address poverty and environmental sustainability through its innovative approach to shoe and apparel donation. Inspired by the iconic "no shirt, no shoes" signage, Soles4Souls is turning this concept on its head to showcase the transformative power of providing footwear and clothing to those in need. In other words, turning "No into Yes" for children in vulnerable communities.

In a world where access to basic necessities like shoes and clothing can determine one's future, Soles4Souls is stepping up to make a difference. In the United States, 79% of children who have received new shoes from Soles4Souls report that shoes were their greatest need. 97% of our school partners also said they see positive results in school attendance with new shoes.

"We know that a new pair of shoes can have a profound impact on a child's life, especially as they prepare to return to school," says Buddy Teaster, CEO and President of Soles4Souls. "It may seem simple, but the power of a pair of shoes is a step towards a brighter future for someone in need."

The national campaign, a first for the organization, brings a full-funnel approach and looks to build awareness and donations across multiple audiences. Phase 1 launches today using a mix of local awareness tactics that spans Meta, OOH, social, and digital. The brand has brought on country singer Ashley Cooke into the fold as an ambassador to empower communities to donate to the cause and support the mission.

"I'm so excited and humbled to team up with Soles4Souls to help turn 'No into Yes' for millions of kids experiencing homelessness across the country," says Ashley Cooke. "Growing up, I saw how important it is to have the right support and resources. Providing new athletic shoes to kids in need isn't just about meeting basic needs, it's about giving them the confidence and opportunity for a better tomorrow. I really believe in the power of community and how much we can accomplish when we come together, so I can't wait to see all the good this partnership will do."

Phase 2 will launch later this year and show the literal, and figurative, distance a simple pair of shoes can go. From donation to delivery, the spot will illustrate how a simple pair of shoes impacts entrepreneurs, their community, and our planet.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls turns shoes and clothing into educational and economic opportunities. Our programs, 4Opportunity, 4Relief, 4EveryKid and 4ThePlanet, aim to make a positive difference on the planet and in people's economic, educational, physical, and psychosocial well-being. Since 2006, more than 94 million pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing have helped create opportunities for people across 137 countries. Soles4Souls is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with Regional Donation Centers and warehouse locations around the world. Visit soles4souls.org for more information.

About Ashley Cooke:

With Country artist Ashley Cooke, it's best to know what you're getting into – because this emerging star is the definition of more than meets the eye. A graceful exterior, casual-cool nature, and effortless vocal beauty radiates as she freely mixes it up with the boys while she rallies the girls. Still early in her journey, she's already garnered 352M global streams with chart climbing hits such as her first Country radio No.1 "your place," Ryman and Opry debuts, TV appearances on The Bachelorette and TODAY, sold-out headlining shows and tours with Country's biggest stars. Her 2023 debut album continues to take her career to new heights, going on to win a CMT Award for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year before being nominated for ACM New Female Artist of the Year.

