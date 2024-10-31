Solestial and Manufacturo Partner to Power the Future of Space Energy

TEMPE, Ariz. and BREA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solestial Inc. ("Solestial"), a cutting-edge innovator and provider of silicon solar technology for space applications, and Manufacturo, a leading provider of integrated manufacturing management software, have formed a partnership to enhance the production of space-grade solar power modules for next-generation solar power in space.

Solestial is developing radiation-hardened silicon solar technology engineered for the unique challenges of space, offering long-lasting, efficient, and low mass solutions to power satellites, near-Earth infrastructure, space-based solar power, and more.

Manufacturo's comprehensive manufacturing software provides Solestial with advanced tools and technology to enhance the production efficiency of its solar products--with laser precision and unmatched quality--at 1 megawatt scale and beyond.

Key features and benefits for Solestial's production include:

Scalable manufacturing: As Solestial scales its operations to 1 MW in 2025 and beyond to meet growing market demand, Manufacturo can quickly adapt to higher production volumes while ensuring cost-effective and streamlined processes.

Optimized production planning: Manufacturo provides detailed scheduling, material management, and resource allocation, ensuring that Solestial can meet tight deadlines and production targets while maximizing efficiency.

Enhanced quality control: With active controls, explicit traceability, and high integrated visibility of quality workflows, the software solution ensures that every solar power module Solestial produces meets the rigorous standards required for space applications.

"Manufacturo's integrated software will be instrumental in helping us rapidly scale production—supporting our mission to deliver abundant energy in space," said Diana Aponte, Head of Product for Solestial. "This collaborative partnership will help us meet the growing demand for our technology while maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency as we look toward the future of space energy."

"We are excited to nurture and grow our collaborative relationship with Solestial as they advance their innovative solar technology for improved energy solutions in space," said Zane Shewalter, Chief Customer Experience Officer and Head of Product, Manufacturing Quality Solutions at Manufacturo. "Manufacturo's integrated workflows are thoughtfully designed to safely accelerate modern manufacturing processes in an array of high-tech, high-complexity industries. We look forward to supporting Solestial as they scale production to meet the increasing energy needs of the space industry."

