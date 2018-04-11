Soleus Air Announces Patented Dehumidifier Safety Technology: Tri-Pat Certified Product

Soleus Air engineers developed 3 safety features, now patented and found exclusively on Soleus Air dehumidifiers. A temperature sensor on the compressor, automatic compressor cool-down cycle, and an electrical wiring sensor make up the trifecta that Soleus Air calls its Tri-Pat Certified safety technology.

Soleus Air Tri-Pat Certified safety technology is designed to prevent any possible overheating.

"Our engineering team did a fantastic job at recognizing the importance of building an exclusive, high-quality product," said Soleus Air brand SVP of Sales and Marketing, Tyler Scott. "Our Tri-Pat features do an impressive job at protecting consumers." The Tri-Pat Certified logo and feature illustration appears on all 2018 Soleus Air dehumidifier packaging sold in the U.S. Market.

For more information about Soleus Air, visit soleusna.com or toll free at 877-665-9765.

About Soleus Air

Soleus Air was introduced in 1997 and quickly became one of the leaders in the commercial and residential HVAC industries. The brand quickly expanded, creating and innovating consumer categories in the retail space, best recognized in air conditioners, dehumidifiers, heaters and fans. As an innovator, the Soleus Air brand introduced several technologies that are considered standard on most products today; heat pump on portable air conditioners, micathermic and reflective heaters, and figure-8 airflow patterns on fans to name a few. Soleus Air built a reputation on quality components, continuous innovation and proven reliability.

Soleus Air's air conditioners and dehumidifiers are made by Chigo Air Conditioning Co, Ltd. Chigo is one of the top air conditioning and dehumidifier manufacturers in the world. Chigo engages in the design, research and development, manufacture, and distribution of residential and commercial air conditioners worldwide. What makes Chigo different is their attention to product design and consumer friendly technology, offering many industry firsts.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soleus-air-announces-patented-dehumidifier-safety-technology-tri-pat-certified-product-300622332.html

SOURCE Soleus Air

Related Links

http://www.soleusna.com

