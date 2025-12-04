Solflare Debut NFC-Enabled Hardware Wallet, Solflare Shield

Fusing cold security with hot wallet simplicity, Solflare unveils a tap-to-confirm, battery-free hardware wallet with battle-tested security and unmatched accessibility for mobile-first Solana users.

ZAGREB, Croatia, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Solflare, the gateway to the next era of finance, launched Solflare Shield, an NFC-enabled, tap-to-sign, and battery-free hardware wallet that stores private keys in a secure element chip, secured according to the EAL6+ security standard. Combining the security of cold storage with the usability of a tap-to-sign experience from Solflare's software wallet, Solflare Shield offers users accessible portfolio protection without forgoing security measures - letting users sign transactions by simply tapping their card to their phone.

Solflare Shield is designed to enable convenient everyday use for mobile-first Solana users, while maintaining rigid protection of users' assets. Representing a marriage of Web 2.0 user experience and cold storage security, Solflare Shield uses NFC technology to allow a simple, tap-to-sign experience devoid of cables, batteries, and Bluetooth, with security further strengthened by PIN or biometric authentication required for each transaction.

Vidor Gencel, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Solflare, said: "Solflare Shield is a physical representation of Solflare's mission, bringing our unmatched user experience together with industry-leading security architecture. Through the NFC-enabled design and EAL6+ certification, Shield improves security while minimizing real-world risks. Shield makes self-custody effortless, bringing cold storage and daily crypto use together in one secure, mobile-first experience."

Solflare Shield offers more than just world-class security, it brings a personal touch to the hardware wallet through three different product variants:

Shield Origin: offers a minimalist design and maximum protection for users seeking secure self-custody at an affordable price.

Shield Signature: offers users a choice between featured designs or custom artwork by Solana -based artists.

offers users a choice between featured designs or custom artwork by -based artists. Shield Unique allows users to fully customize their hardware wallet by uploading their own designs, allowing for a uniquely personal touch.

Filip Dragoslavic, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Solflare, explained: "Self-custody is central to what we do at Solflare, and the launch of Shield reflects our continued commitment to simplifying it for users. Shield's affordability reflects the unified software-hardware design, which is complete from the beginning. The absence of separate screens and other expensive add-ons allowed us to reduce complexity while preserving uncompromising security expected of hardware wallets."

Pre-orders for Solflare Shield begin today with prices ranging from $49 to $79, and shipping is expected to commence on February 1st, 2026. Solflare will also be offering discounted prices on Shield products for a limited time between December 3rd and December 21st, with a Shield Origin duo pack available at a discounted price of $49, and Shield Unique available for only $59.

About Solflare:

Solflare is the next-gen financial OS. A comprehensive financial suite, Solflare ushers in a new era of user-driven finance. Granting true financial independence to everyone, Solflare is the purpose-built gateway to the digital economy for all, empowering users who crave a seamless and unified experience on crypto rails. Non-custodial, lightning-fast, and obsessively optimized for performance, Solflare gives people the foundation to securely trade, stake, and spend – facilitating financial autonomy and freedom for everyone. Solflare has amassed over 4 million monthly active users and a strong community since its launch in 2021, cementing its position as a revenue-generating leader of financial products and provider of real value at the heart of the Solana community.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838564/Solflare_Shield.jpg

