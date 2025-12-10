Solgaard Launches "Lost Luggage" Holiday Relief Promotion for U.S. Travelers

Limited-time, limited-supply promotion reinforces the brand's

commitment to helping with real travel problems during the busiest

travel period of the year.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solgaard, the luggage and travel gear brand known for its innovative, solution-driven designs that reduce packing and travel frictions, is stepping up its commitment to 'problem solving' for travelers this holiday season with the launch of its "Holiday Lost Luggage" promotion. Announced today, the limited-time initiative will allow eligible customers to receive select new luggage if their luggage is documented as permanently lost due to airline mishandling during the 2025 holiday travel period, offering relief and reassurance for customers and U.S. travelers during the busiest (and often most chaotic) time of year.

Solgaard Launches Lost Luggage Holiday Promotion for U.S. Travelers. (Credit: Solgaard)

That need is real: globally, the baggage mishandling rate of lost, damaged, delayed and stolen/pilfered baggage remains at about 6.3 bags per 1,000 passengers, despite improvements in industry systems (SITA, 2024).

Through Solgaard's Holiday Lost Luggage promotion, eligible existing Solgaard U.S. customers ages 18 and older who experience permanently lost baggage due to airline mishandling between Nov. 26, 2025, and Jan. 2, 2026, can submit a claim through the brand's online portal by Feb. 2, 2026, to receive a replacement of their lost Solgaard luggage or backpack or the closest available equivalent, while supplies last.

In addition, all qualifying U.S. residents ages 18 and older who lose non-Solgaard luggage due to airline mishandling during the same period may also submit a claim to receive a complimentary luggage or backpack Solgaard item, as selected by Solgaard, while supplies last.

The promotion is limited to one claim per person. Approved claims will be fulfilled within 30 days of verification, and standard shipping timelines will apply.

This initiative reflects Solgaard's ongoing commitment to helping travelers navigate the holiday travel period with confidence.

"Anyone who's lost a bag knows it's more than an inconvenience; it disrupts your plans.

This program is our way of saying: you don't have to face that alone. We're here to step

in with support that's genuinely helpful during a season when travel can feel

unpredictable," said Adrian Solgaard, Founder and CEO of Solgaard.

To learn more about the Solgaard "Holiday Lost Luggage" promotion and see full Terms and Conditions, please visit: www.solgaard.co/pages/lost-luggage.

About Solgaard:

A design-driven brand using business as a force for good. Solgaard's award-winning sustainable product portfolio includes luggage, backpacks, bags, and solar tech accessories, each uniquely engineered to offer seamless personal organization and reduce common packing and travel frictions, optimizing life on the go. Pioneers of utilizing recycled materials in its fabrics (Shore-Tex®) and travel gear (including the award-winning Carry-On Closet®), Solgaard's sustainable, proprietary recycled materials featured throughout the brand's premium luggage and accessories promote efficiency and circularity. Relentless in his pursuit to create an economic engine for good, Norwegian Canadian entrepreneur and designer, Adrian Solgaard, founded Solgaard in 2016. Solgaard is B Corp Certified. Learn more at www.solgaard.co.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media Assets: Download high-resolution images and b-roll footage.

SOURCE Solgaard