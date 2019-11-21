Solgar® Announces Official Wellness Partnership With Back On My Feet

Solgar® – a trusted name within The Nature's Bounty Co. family of brands – will also deliver a new nutritional curriculum, along with vitamins, supplements and health-focused resources to Back on My Feet in seven U.S. cities: New York, Chicago, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and San Francisco. The brand will officially launch the partnership with digital and in-store marketing campaigns, and participate in a run with Back on My Feet's New York Chapter in Manhattan's Central Park on Tuesday, December 3.

"We are proud to be an Official Wellness Partner of Back on My Feet, an organization that shares Solgar's mission in improving the lives of others through the power of wellness," said Abhay Patel, General Manager at Solgar®. "Our partnership allows the organization's members to put their health first, so they can feel their best as they embark on this next phase of their lives."

Calcium, magnesium, iron and vitamin A are just some of the important vitamins and minerals lacking in the diets of most people experiencing homelessness,2 which is why Solgar® is also teaming up with award-winning New York-based registered dietician and personal trainer, Nora Minno, to curate wellness kits for Back on My Feet members. All kits will include information on food intake, food groups, and vitamin deficiencies, as well as vitamins to supplement into a new routine.

"Nutrition is key for both physical and mental health, and it goes far beyond just the food on your plate," said Nora Minno, RD, CDN. "Having a sense of ownership and pride over one's own body and health can empower people to take control of their lives. I teamed up with Solgar to ensure we're delivering these essential nutrients to Back on My Feet members so they can take that first step in transitioning out of homelessness."

"Partnering with Solgar was a natural choice for Back on My Feet in order to deliver crucial wellness education to our members across the nation," said Katy Sherratt, Chief Executive Officer at Back on My Feet. "Making healthy lifestyle choices is an important step in our members' journeys, and we are thankful to Solgar for supporting our program and our mission."

Back on My Feet has employed and/or housed more than 6,500 people to date. For more information on the organization and its partnership with Solgar, visit Solgar.com, BackonMyFeet.org, and follow @Solgar and @BackOnMyFeet on Instagram.

About The Nature's Bounty Co.

The Nature's Bounty Co. is a privately held, global leader in health and wellness with a rich history and proven track record in the nutritional market. As a manufacturer, marketer and online seller of vitamins, dietary supplements, minerals, herbals, protein bars and powders, and ethical beauty products, we are committed to supporting consumers' wellness needs through high quality products backed by science. The brands of The Nature's Bounty Co. are some of the most trusted in the world including Nature's Bounty®, Pure Protein®, Solgar®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Dr.Organic®, Sundown®, Body Fortress®, MET-Rx® and Ester-C®. For more information, visit us at NaturesBountyCo.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Back on My Feet

Back on My Feet combats homelessness through the power of running, community support and essential employment resources. Operating in 13 major cities coast-to-coast, Back on My Feet recruits' members at homeless and residential facilities and begins with a commitment to run three days a week. The second phase of the program, Next Steps, provides educational support, job training programs, employment partnership referrals and housing resources. Since 2007, Back on My Feet members have run a collective 925,000 miles and obtained more than 6,500 jobs and homes. We have also engaged more than 150,000 volunteers and supporters. Every $1 invested in Back on My Feet returns nearly $2.50 to the local community through increased economic output and cost savings. Visit http://www.backonmyfeet.org/ and follow us on Facebook , Twitter, and Instagram.

