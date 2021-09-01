Solgar® Pledges To Donate Up To 1 Million Meals To Feeding America®

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solgar®, The Gold Standard in Vitamins with an over 70 year commitment to quality, health, and well-being, today announced a new partnership with Feeding America®. Now through Friday, December 31, a portion of proceeds from every Solgar product sold in the US will be donated to Feeding America, up to $100,000 – a total of one million meals to people facing food insecurity.* This partnership comes at a critical time – due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 42 million people may experience food insecurity, including a potential 13 million children.± Consumers can help support Solgar's mission to provide nutrition to people facing hunger now by shopping Solgar at their local health food store or on Amazon.

"At Solgar, one of our core values has always been a commitment to the well-being of our community, and that includes giving back to people who are in need," said Abhay Patel, General Manager, Natural Products Group, The Bountiful Company. "We believe the best source of vital nutrients can be found in real food, and food and nutrition insecurities have especially been areas where we support families and our communities struggling to obtain proper nutrition on a regular basis. That's why we're thrilled to support Feeding America, and, with the help of our consumers, are dedicated to reaching our goal of proving one million meals to people experiencing food insecurity."

Through this campaign, Solgar – a member of The Bountiful Company (a Nestlé Health Science Company) family of brands – is building on previous donations by the company to Feeding America. The charity is the country's largest hunger-relief organization, helping to provide 4.6 billon meals each year to people in need. To put it in perspective, they support 200 Food Banks, 60,000 food pantries and meal programs and over 40 million people in America annually.

"Families across America are still feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and making difficult decisions on how they will put food on the table," said Lauren Biedron, Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "We are grateful for contributions from partners like Solgar to help us in the fight against hunger."

Everyone can help a neighbor in need, and together, we're Feeding America. Visit Solgar.com and Feedingamerica.org for more info on how you can support people in your community.

*$.10 cents per supplement purchased provides 1 meal secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Solgar will donate a maximum of 1 million meals to Feeding America. $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

± The Impact of the Coronavirus on Food Insecurity in 2020 & 2021 (Feeding America) – March 2021

About The Bountiful Company

The Bountiful Company, a Nestlé Health Science Company, is a pure play branded leader in global nutrition, living at the intersection of science and nature. As a manufacturer, marketer and seller of vitamins, minerals, herbal and other specialty supplements, and active nutrition products, we are focused on enhancing the health and wellness of people's lives. The Bountiful Company's portfolio of trusted brands includes Nature's Bounty®, Solgar®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Puritan's Pride®, Sundown® and Ester-C®. For more information, visit Bountifulcompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact

Nicole Hayes

[email protected]

631-200-2650

SOURCE The Bountiful Company