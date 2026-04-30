Soliant Health Names Graig Paglieri CEO; Founder David Alexander Transitions to Vice Chairman

Transition supports Soliant's continued growth as a leading specialized workforce organization in education and healthcare

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliant Health announced a leadership transition today as Founder and Chief Executive Officer David Alexander transitions to Vice Chairman, and Graig Paglieri has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective May 26, 2026. Paglieri joins Soliant following his tenure as Chief Executive of Randstad Digital, the technology staffing and solutions business unit of Randstad, the world's leading talent company.

Graig Paglieri

Under Alexander's leadership, Soliant has built a strong national presence as one of the largest specialized workforce organizations serving the education and healthcare sectors. Since founding the company in 1992, Alexander has guided its expansion to more than 1,000 colleagues, supporting over 3,300 school districts and 750 healthcare organizations across 48 states.

"After more than three decades leading the business, I believe this is the right time to transition day-to-day leadership while remaining actively engaged in supporting the company's long-term strategy. Graig's experience accelerating growth, integrating acquisitions, and building high-performing global teams will be instrumental, and he is the right leader to build on our foundation and lead Soliant forward," said David Alexander, Founder and current CEO of Soliant.

Graig Paglieri, Chief Executive Officer

Paglieri joins Soliant after leading large, global staffing and services businesses, most recently serving as Chief Executive of Randstad Digital, spanning North America, Europe, and APAC.

During his tenure, he played a central role in unifying Randstad's global technology businesses under the Randstad Digital brand identity.

Paglieri played a key role in three significant strategic acquisitions that strengthened the company's market position and service offerings, growing the business unit to $3 billion in revenue.

He will focus on growing the Soliant business, strengthening relationships with partners, and supporting the team as the company continues to expand.

"I'm honored to join Soliant at this point in its journey. The company has a strong reputation, a differentiated culture, and a clear opportunity to continue growing. I look forward to partnering with David and the leadership team to build on that momentum," said Graig Paglieri, incoming Chief Executive Officer of Soliant Health effective May 26, 2026.

Differentiated Platform

Soliant helps schools meet growing, legally mandated special education and behavioral support requirements by delivering highly qualified clinicians across a range of therapeutic areas. Soliant's brands include BlazerWorks, VocoVision, and Spindle, enabling Soliant to deliver high quality solutions to its clients across both physical and virtual modalities.

About Soliant Health

Soliant is a leader in human capital solutions within the education and healthcare sectors. It operates offices in Atlanta, Tampa, Jacksonville, Houston, and Greenville. The company identifies and recruits highly skilled healthcare professionals across a wide range of specialties and connects them with healthcare providers in the education, nursing, and pharmacy segments, primarily on a temporary basis. For more information, visit soliant.com.

SOURCE Soliant Health