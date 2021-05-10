SOLIC Capital Advisors Advises on the Sale of Premier Financial Services, LLC to 1st Financial Bank USA

CHICAGO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLIC Capital Advisors, a leading financial advisory firm providing investment banking, restructuring and distressed asset support services, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Premier Financial Services (PFS) during its recently announced sale to 1st Financial Bank USA (1FBUSA). PFS is the nation's leading finance company providing specialty leasing for new and previously owned Ferraris, Porsches, McLarens, Lamborghinis and other exotic, vintage and luxury automobiles.

Working closely with the PFS management team, SOLIC evaluated multiple strategic options that would bring value to shareholders and employees, identifying a diverse range of potential investors and acquirors. SOLIC professionals structured a competitive solicitation process, facilitating all aspects of due diligence through regulatory approval and closing.

"PFS was a clear market leader in providing innovative solutions for luxury and exotic automobile leasing for more than 20 years. With the combination of a nationwide network of dealership relationships and a loyal customer base, we were able demonstrate PFS' unique growth potential, attracting a buyer with the financial resources of 1FBUSA," says Gregory Hagood, Senior Managing Director, SOLIC Capital Advisors.

"I am grateful for SOLIC's expertise and hard work throughout the sale process. They introduced us to an impressive group of potential partners who shared our passion for the business. This positive outcome for our shareholders and employees would not have been possible without them," says PFS Founder and CEO, Mitch Katz.

Terms of the transaction between the two privately held companies were undisclosed.

About SOLIC

SOLIC Capital Advisors ("SOLIC") is a leading financial advisory firm providing investment banking, restructuring, and distressed asset support services to companies, lenders, institutional investors, the legal community and other creditor constituencies. SOLIC provides creative solutions to complex challenges by combining market knowledge with deep industry expertise to realize value and deliver results for our clients. SOLIC's multidisciplinary team has successfully led over 600 mandates, involving nearly $160 billion in capitalization, across a wide array of industry sectors, creating significant stakeholder value.

Our firm offers a comprehensive suite of services to assist our clients including: SOLIC Capital Advisors (financial advisory), SOLIC Capital, LLC (FINRA Registered Broker/Dealer), SOLIC Capital Management (asset management services and Registered Investment Advisor - RIA), and SOLIC Capital Partners (principal investing). To learn more, please visit www.soliccapital.com.

