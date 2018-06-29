Solicitation of Bond Consents Issued by Worldpay Finance Plc

Full details of the terms and conditions of the consent solicitation are set out in the Consent Solicitation Statement, dated 29 June 2018 (the "Consent Solicitation Statement") which holders of the Notes can obtain from Lucid Issuer Services Limited ("Lucid"), the Tabulation Agent and Information Agent for the solicitation. Requests for copies of the Consent Solicitation Statement should be directed to Lucid: +44 20 7704 0880; worldpay@lucid-is.com.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC has been engaged to act as the Solicitation Agent for the solicitation. Questions from holders of Notes should be directed to Morgan Stanley: +44 207 677 5040; liabilitymanagementeurope@morganstanley.com.

Under no circumstances shall the solicitation constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any Notes in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement

This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus or any offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The consent solicitation is being made solely by the Consent Solicitation Statement. This press release and the Consent Solicitation Statement contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the proposed amendments. The Consent Solicitation Statement should be consulted for additional information regarding consent procedures and the conditions for the consent solicitation. Any individual or company whose Notes are held by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee must contact such entity and instruct such entity, as the Holder of such Notes, to consent in accordance with the customary procedures of Euroclear, Clearstream or DTC, as applicable. If any holder is in any doubt as to the action it should take or is unsure of the impact of the implementation of the proposed amendments, it is recommended to seek its own financial and legal advice, including as to any tax consequences, immediately from its stockbroker, bank, manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee or intermediary must contact such entity if it wishes to consent to the proposed amendments. None of Worldpay Group, the Solicitation Agent, the Trustee, the Information Agent and the Tabulation Agent or any person who controls, or is a director, officer, employee, agent of any such person, or any affiliate of any such person makes any recommendation whether holders of Notes should consent to the proposed amendments. Worldpay Group is not making the consent solicitation to, nor will Worldpay Group accept deliveries of any consent from, holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the solicitation of consents or the acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the laws of such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may include "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide the Group's current expectations, intentions or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact. Words or phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "ongoing", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause future results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In addition, even if future results are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this communication, those results may not be indicative of results in subsequent periods.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU NO. 596/2014).

For more information, please contact:





Investors Email Telephone Nathan Rozof, CFA or Ignatius Njoku Investor Relations IR@worldpay.com (866) 254-4811 (513) 900-4811











Media Email Telephone Andrew Ciafardini, Corporate Communications Andrew.Ciafardini@worldpay.com (513) 900-5308

© 2018 Worldpay, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All trademarks, service marks and trade names referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. Worldpay and other Worldpay products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Worldpay, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solicitation-of-bond-consents-issued-by-worldpay-finance-plc-300674626.html

SOURCE Worldpay, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.worldpay.com

