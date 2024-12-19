SOLiD Awarded NTIA Grant for Open RAN Development Project

— Advancement of SOLiD O-RAN-compliant technology to empower more efficient, sustainable, multi-operator in-building 5G connectivity —

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLiD, the leader in cellular in-building mobile coverage, is a recipient of a $27.68 Million grant from the U.S. National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund (PWSCIF). The award is intended to advance SOLiD's Open RAN technology development for neutral-host, in-building 5G network service.

SOLiD's Open RAN radio unit (O-RU) technology enables simple and economical use of 4G and 5G spectrum for greater service agility, scalability, and efficiency. The Wireless Innovation Fund grant is awarded to develop multi-operator O-RU signal source technology integrated with distributed antenna system (DAS) infrastructure, enabling open access to in-building configurations.

As part of this project, SOLiD will enhance the research and development of O-RAN-compliant products to support the latest RAN-sharing models, such as multi-operator radio access network (MORAN) architectures. The evolution of neutral host RAN sharing infrastructure will enable more efficient, scalable, and cost-effective design, deployment, and maintenance of in-building 5G networks.

"This NTIA Wireless Innovation Fund award is a recognition of SOLiD's technological leadership in wireless infrastructure, and validates our approach to high-performance in-building connectivity through the precise integration of Open RAN and DAS technologies," said Scott Deweese, president of SOLiD Americas. "SOLiD is committed to commercializing outstanding O-RAN-compliant solutions to empower more affordable and sustainable multi-operator in-building coverage."

SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular at many of the world's best-known and most challenging venues — from the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, hospitals, hotels, universities, sports venues, government, industrial, and logistics facilities. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best-in-class connectivity solutions that scale to every need. For more information, visit www.solid.com/us.

