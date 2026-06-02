Solid Biosciences and NanoMosaic Announce Co-Marketing Agreement to Advance Gene Therapy Delivery and Analytics

Advanced Delivery. True Empty/Partial/Full Analytics. Greater Confidence for Gene Therapy Developers.

Agreement brings together Solid's POLARIS-101™ (AAV-SLB101) next-generation capsid and NanoMosaic's FDA AMT-designated Tessie™ platform to provide gene therapy developers enhanced access to critical technologies for delivery, measurement, and regulatory readiness

WALTHAM, Mass. and CHARLESTOWN, Mass., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solid Biosciences Inc. and NanoMosaic, Inc. today announced that they have entered into a co-marketing agreement designed to increase visibility and access to two critical enabling technologies for gene therapy developers: Solid's POLARIS-101™ (formerly known as AAV-SLB101) next-generation capsid technology and NanoMosaic's Tessie™ platform for true multi-omic capsid and transgene analytics.

The agreement is intended to help gene therapy developers connect advanced delivery with advanced measurement. As the field moves toward more rigorous expectations for product characterization, dose understanding, manufacturing consistency, and regulatory readiness, developers need both high-performance capsids and analytical tools capable of showing what is actually in the therapeutic product.

Solid's POLARIS-101™ is a proprietary, rationally designed next-generation capsid developed for enhanced skeletal muscle and cardiac tropism and reduced liver biodistribution. The capsid is designed to improve performance and support the development of genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, with robust transduction, biodistribution, and expression observed across multiple models and initial clinical experience.

NanoMosaic's Tessie™ platform is designed to provide true multi-omic analysis by measuring both capsid and transgene on the same chip, in the same run with a universal workflow for both crude and purified samples. The platform can distinguish full, partial, and empty AAVs, including the ability to delineate partial transgenes from true full transgenes, helping developers obtain a clearer and more reliable view of product composition.

By running transgene and capsid measurements together on a single chip and in a single run, NanoMosaic increases analytical fidelity while simplifying workflows. NanoMosaic reduces the need for multiple analytical systems and the need to normalize data across different instruments, and assay formats, each of which can introduce its own inherent biases. This integrated approach is intended to provide a more direct, higher-confidence analytical foundation for gene therapy development.

NanoMosaic's approach is supported by key opinion leaders in gene therapy, including Guangping Gao, a globally recognized AAV pioneer and former President of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, who has emphasized the importance of accurate AAV analytics as the field moves toward higher standards for safety, efficacy, and manufacturability.

NanoMosaic has also received FDA Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMT) designation for its Tessie™ platform in the context of gene therapy analytics. AMT designation is intended to support adoption of technologies that may improve the quality, reliability, and robustness of advanced therapy manufacturing. Consistent with FDA guidance and recent industry communications regarding AMT-designated technologies, AMT status may support enhanced interactions with FDA and could lead to more efficient development and review, including the potential for expedited review, subject to FDA discretion and available resources.

"We are thrilled to partner with Solid Biosciences to bring together two crucial aspects of the gene therapy technology stack: a world-class capsid and true analytics," said John Boyce, Chairman and CEO of NanoMosaic. "Solid's POLARIS-101™ capsid represents the kind of advanced delivery technology the field needs, and a better capsid deserves a better measurement. By pairing Solid's enhanced capsid technology with NanoMosaic's ability to directly measure full, partial, and empty capsids while simultaneously quantifying transgene and capsid on the same chip, we believe developers can gain the analytical clarity needed to improve safety, efficacy, dosing, and ultimately outcomes for clinicians and patients."

"We value this relationship with NanoMosaic and the opportunity to provide our respective partners, particularly POLARIS-101™ licensees, with enhanced access to critical, next-generation technologies that can help advance gene therapy programs," said Bo Cumbo, President and CEO of Solid Biosciences. "By increasing awareness of POLARIS-101™ and NanoMosaic's analytical platform, we aim to strengthen the gene therapy ecosystem by addressing longstanding limitations in the field, enabling the development of more effective genetic medicines for patients."

The co-marketing agreement reflects a shared recognition that the next stage of gene therapy progress will require more integrated solutions across delivery, analytics, manufacturing, and regulatory readiness. By aligning Solid's POLARIS-101™ capsid innovation with NanoMosaic's true multi-omic analytical platform, the companies aim to provide gene therapy developers with enhanced access to technologies that can help answer one of the field's most important questions: not only whether a therapy can be delivered, but whether it can be measured accurately enough to be developed, manufactured, dosed, and translated with confidence.

Consistent with applicable regulatory and communications guardrails, the companies will not state or imply that any technology, designation, or analytical method guarantees FDA acceptance, review priority, approval, specific timelines, or therapeutic success. Any regulatory benefits associated with AMT designation are subject to FDA discretion, applicable law, and available FDA resources.

About NanoMosaic, Inc.

NanoMosaic is advancing a true multi-omic analytical platform designed to enable highly sensitive, integrated measurement across proteins, nucleic acids, and related biomarkers. Its Tessie™ platform supports direct, same-chip measurement of capsid and transgene, enabling gene therapy developers to better characterize full, partial, and empty AAVs and reduce reliance on multi-system normalization across biased workflows.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a precision genetic medicine company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates targeting rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, including SGT-003 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-212 for Friedreich's ataxia (FA), SGT-501 for catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), SGT-601 for TNNT2-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy and additional fatal, genetic cardiac diseases. The Company is also focused on developing innovative libraries of genetic regulators and other enabling technologies with promising potential to significantly impact gene therapy delivery cross-industry. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline and delivery platform in the pursuit of uniting experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid's mission is to improve the daily lives of patients living with devastating rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Media Contacts

NanoMosaic, Inc.

Paul Berning

Senior Director, Sales and Business Development

[email protected]

Solid Biosciences Inc.

Nicole Anderson

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE NanoMosaic