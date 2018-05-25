SOLID BIOSCIENCES LEAD PLAINTIFF ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Solid Biosciences Inc. To Contact The Firm

If you invested in Solid Biosciences stock or options Pursuant to the Company's Initial Public Offering on January 25, 2018 and/or between January 25, 2018, and March 14, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here : www.faruqilaw.com/SLDB.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all those who acquired common stock of Solid Biosciences pursuant to the Company's IPO on January 25, 2018 and/or between January 25, 2018, and March 14, 2018 (the "Class Period"). The case, Watkins v. Solid Biosciences, Inc. et al, No. 1:18-cv-10587 was filed on March 27, 2018 and has been assigned to Judge Mark Lawrence Wolf.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose: (1) that Solid Biosciences' lead drug candidate SGT-001 had a high likelihood of causing adverse events in patients; (2) that Solid Biosciences misled investors regarding the toxicity of SGT-001; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's statements in the Registration Statement regarding its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

On January 30, 2018, an article was published by various medical experts highlighting the risks of studies using high doses of gene therapies using adeno-associated virus (AAV).

Following this publication, Solid Biosciences' share price fell from $23.70 per share on January 29, 2018 to a closing price of $22.50 on January 30, 2018 —a $1.20 or a 5.06% drop.

On March 14, 2018, after the close of trading, the Company published a press release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had placed a clinical hold on the SGT-001 Phase I/II clinical trial, IGNITE DMD.

After the announcement, Solid Biosciences' share price fell from $26.31 per share on March 14, 2018 to a closing price of $9.32 on March 15, 2018 —a $16.99 or a 64.58% drop.

