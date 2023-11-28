Solid Core™ Composite Railing by MoistureShield® Selected as 2023 Golden Hammer Award Winner

ATLANTA, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solid Core Composite Railing by MoistureShield®, a signature brand at Oldcastle® APG, was selected as a 2023 Golden Hammer Award Winner by HBSDealer. The contest recognizes the best new products in the home improvement industry. Products were judged on innovation, value and shelf appeal.

"The style built into MoistureShield Solid Core Railing jumped off the nomination form, scoring big points in 'shelf appeal,' one of the criteria of the judges," said Ken Clark, Editor in Chief of HBSDealer. "The innovative material also scores points, providing value and durability."

Made in the United States, MoistureShield's Solid Core Composite Railing includes three distinct series — the Traverse, Discovery and Navigator — featuring multiple top rail styles, infill options and color choices. The product is designed to not rot, splinter, warp or stain; is code compliant for safety; and includes a Transferable Limited Lifetime Warranty.

"We created our Solid Core Composite Railing with unmatched durability and moisture resistance for years of beauty and performance, much like our proven composite decking," said Matthew Bruce, Vice President of Sales at MoistureShield. "We are grateful to HBSDealer for recognizing the quality and innovation of our railing products and are honored to be awarded the iconic Golden Hammer Award." 

About MoistureShield® 
MoistureShield is the signature composite decking brand of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company. MoistureShield manufactures innovative composite deck boards with protective cap, color and surface technologies that create a natural wood look with the ability to withstand impact and water submersion. The brand's CoolDeck® Technology is the first of its kind to deliver surface heat absorption solutions. Complementing MoistureShield's decking is its line of deck railing systems available in a full range of material types and featuring an assortment of options. For more information, visit MoistureShield.com.

About Oldcastle® APG
Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, is the leading provider of outdoor living solutions in North America with an award-winning portfolio that enables customers to Live Well Outside. Inspiring endless possibilities with enduring performance, its collection of premier building products create inviting outdoor spaces where people connect, reflect and recharge. The manufacturer's signature brands include Belgard® and Echelon® hardscape and masonry materials; Barrette Outdoor Living® and MoistureShield® fencing, decking and railing; Sakrete® and Amerimix® packaged concrete and mortar; Techniseal® sands, jointing technologies and surface protectors; PebbleTec® pool finishes; plus popular brands of landscape and gardening materials. For more information, visit oldcastleapg.com.

