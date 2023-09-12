Solid Digital Launches Digital Growth™ Web -- A New Program to Provide Companies with On-going, Proactive Website Maintenance and Support

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing, strategic partnerships for brand teams, Solid Digital, a Chicago-based digital marketing agency, announced its latest offering in September 2023: Digital Growth Web—a support and maintenance program structured to help brand teams stay ahead of website issues. This proactive website maintenance program offers a dedicated team, regular communication, strategy and timely updates for website improvement.

The program was created in response to client requests, and enables continued conversation and connection on next steps after a website launch. It is for any brand or marketing teams who have created a site, but need extra guidance to stay competitive and keep their brand website up-to-date.

"We're taking a page from the successful implementation of our Digital Growth™ program for marketing teams," said Jesse McCabe, CEO and co-founder of Solid Digital. "This program is a new opportunity to help any brand far beyond support. They can now have an engaged, proactive, and consultative relationship with their website agency."

The Digital Growth Web program, available now through Solid Digital's website, aligns closely with one of the company's core values of honest guidance. With this new consulting program, Solid Digital can continue working with their clients intentionally; including, for example, fixing a bug or updating a website for ever-changing compliance before these items become larger issues.

This defined process falls under the Solid Digital team's area of expertise, and offers multiple advantages. With a dedicated team including a project manager, developer, and designer, marketing teams will be able to stay ahead of issues instead of simply reacting to them. For clients in the newly launched Digital Growth Web program, Solid Digital will:

Manage all hosting, complete backups and restores as needed, and keep everything updated, including plugins;

Manage and build a backlog of work, with a particular focus on integration with internal and external systems (e.g. CRMs and ERPs) along with providing ideas and updates around creative, tech, and marketing; and

Proactively alert clients to industry changes, and set up and train the client's team for the change, while keeping the website compliant for accessibility standards.

"Solid Digital is very transparent and knows what they're doing," says client Rose Southwell, VP of Sales, Marketing & IT at Pacific Energy Concepts. "They're a great partner; the team has really learned and understands our business and goals. As a result, they're thoughtful in their recommendations and ideations. They're a nice plug-in for our team, and we can rely on them."

The new Solid Digital Web program is accepting clients through the Solid Digital website, or by contacting [email protected] .

Contact

Marla Aistrope

[email protected]

Solid Digital is a Chicago-based design, development and digital marketing agency that partners with B2B brand marketing teams to provide web solutions for organizations looking to improve their online value and discover Digital Growth.

SOURCE Solid Digital