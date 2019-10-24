Solid Electrolytes for Li-ion Solid-State Batteries Patent Landscape 2019: Car and Battery Manufacturers Have a Notable IP Position in Solid Electrolyte Materials

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid Electrolytes for Li-ion Solid-State Batteries Patent Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on solid electrolyte materials. More than 5,800 patents grouped in 2,760 patent families are related to solid electrolytes for solid Li-ion batteries. In this report, we reveal the main IP trends, key patented technologies, recent development trends, key IP players and newcomers and their IP strategies/strengths by solid electrolyte material (polymer, polymer/inorganic, inorganic, argyrodite, Thio-LISICON, sulfide glass-ceramic, oxide glass-ceramic, perovskite, anti-perovskite, LiSICON, garnet, NASICON, hydrides, etc.).

Everyone still recalls the drama surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, which revealed a major drawback for today's Li-ion batteries: the safety risk induced by the use of liquid-flammable electrolytes.

One technical solution envisioned for improved safety is to replace the liquid electrolyte with a solid electrolyte. Solid-state batteries can be categorized into two categories: thin-film solid batteries and bulk solid batteries. The thin-film technology approach, proven for thin-film batteries, is not directly applicable for bulk solid-state batteries. Thus, new processes and materials must arise to ensure bulk solid batteries meet market requirements (performance, stability, cost).

Three main development axes are envisioned for enhancing bulk solid-state battery performance: improve solid electrolyte performances and electrode/electrolyte interface, and develop materials/cell assembly manufacturing processes compatible with industrial production. Many companies have recently announced the commercialization and integration of batteries with solid electrolytes (solid-state batteries) by 2020 - 2025.



However, many questions remain: which solid electrolyte exhibits the most promising performance? What are the most recent technology developments for solid electrolyte materials? Who has the best IP position in solid electrolyte materials? In this context, patent analysis is a complementary approach to market research in order to fully comprehend the competitive landscape and technology roadmap; stay abreast of cutting-edge technology developments; anticipate future technological consolidation, and understand competitors' strategies. This patent analysis also reveals the companies, technical solutions, and strategies not identified by a market analysis.



Get an overview of solid electrolyte material properties



This report provides an overview of the electrochemical and chemicophysical properties, as well as the advantages and drawbacks of the main solid electrolyte materials developed for solid-state Li-ion batteries - with a special focus on their ionic conductivities.



Understand patented technology and the competitive landscape



The 2,760+ patented inventions selected for this study are categorized by type of electrolyte (polymers, inorganic/polymer, inorganic) and inorganic electrolyte materials (argyrodite, ThioLISICON, sulfide glass-ceramic, oxide glass-ceramic, perovskite, anti-perovskite, LiSICON, garnet, NASICON, hydride). For each electrolyte material, this report includes a time evolution of patent applications, main and key patent assignees, newcomers, and a description of key and recently patented technologies. An understanding of the current technical challenges addressed in the patents is also presented. Key IP players in solid electrolyte materials are not only material manufacturers and R&D labs, but also electronic component manufacturers, battery manufacturers, and end-users.



Know key players' IP positions and IP strategies



More than 1,140 patent applicants are involved in the solid electrolyte for Li-ion solid-state battery patent landscape. This report reveals the IP position of key players, by solid electrolyte materials (polymers, argyrodite, Thio-LISICON, sulfide glass-ceramic, oxide glass-ceramic, perovskite, anti-perovskite, LiSICON, garnet, NASICON, hydride) through a detailed analysis of their patent portfolios. We also provide insights regarding these players' patented technologies, their IP strategy, and their ability to limit other firms' patenting activity and/or freedom-to-operate. The benchmarking of patent assignees is evaluated by solid electrolyte materials, on the basis of their IP portfolio size, prior-art contribution, geographical coverage, and enforceability of patents. A special focus is placed on the main IP collaborations (co-assignment, licensing, IP transfer) related to solid electrolytes for Li-ion solid-state batteries.



Useful excel patent database



This report also includes an Excel database with the >5,800 patents and patent applications analyzed in this study. This useful patent database allows for multi-criteria searches and includes patent publication numbers, hyperlinks to the original documents, priority date, title, abstract, patent assignees, patent's current legal status, and technological and application segments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Scope and Objective of the Report



3 Methodology



4 Highlights



5 IP Landscape Overview

Time Evolution of Patent Publications

Ranking of Main Patent Assignees

Most Active Patent Assignees by Types of Companies

Patent Legal Status

Mapping of Main Current Patent Holders

Time Evolution of Patent Publications by Country

6 IP Collaboration Network



7 Patent Segmentation

7.1 Type of Solid Electrolytes

Categories of Solid Electrolytes

Properties of Each Solid Electrolyte Category

IP Dynamics by Type of Solid Electrolytes

Overview of Patenting Activity by Types of Solid Electrolytes

Main Patent Assignees by Type of Solid Electrolytes

7.2 Polymer Solid Electrolyte

Main IP Players

Key IP Players and Key Patent Families: Methodology

Key IP Players

Key Patent Families

Recent Development of Main IP Players

Newcomers and Topic of their Patents

Recent Development Trends

7.3 Inorganic and Inorganic/Polymer Solid Electrolytes

Overview of Main Inorganic Solid Electrolyte Materials

Ionic Conductivities of Main Inorganic Solid Electrolyte Materials

Properties of Main Inorganic Solid Electrolyte Materials

Overview of Key IP Players by Main Inorganic Solid Electrolytes

Other Sulfide/Oxide Inorganic Solid Electrolyte

7.4 For Each Electrolyte Materials (Sulfide Glass-Ceramics, Thio-LISICON, Argyrodite, Oxide Glass-Ceramics, NASICON, Perovskite, Garnet, Anti-Perovskite, Hydride):

Main IP Players

Key IP Players and Key Patent Families: Methodology

Key IP Players

Key Patent Families

Recent Development of Main IP Players

Newcomers and Topic of their Patents

Recent Development Trends

7.5 Inorganic/Polymer Solid Electrolytes

Matrix Inorganic Materials vs. Type of Electrolyte (Number of Patent Families and Main IP Players)

8 Focus on Key IP Players

8.1 For Each Key IP Player (100+ companies):

Time Evolution of Patenting Activity

Countries of Patent Filings and Legal Status

Patent Segmentation by Electrolyte Materials

IP Strengths and Weaknesses by Electrolyte Materials

8.2 Focus on Main Start-Ups



9 Conclusion



10 Companies M&A



11 To Go Further



12 Company Presentation

Companies Mentioned



AGC

Albemarle

Alps Electric

Amperex Tech. / TDK

Asahi Kasei

BASF

Belenos Clean Power

Blue Solutions / Bollor

Bosch / Seeo

BYD

CEA

CNRS

Daiso

DKS

Dow / Corning

FDK

Fujifilm

Fujitsu

Furukawa

FZ. Juelich

GS Yuasa

Guilin Elec . Equip. Sci. Res. Inst.

. Equip. Sci. Res. Inst. Hitachi Chemical

Hitachi Maxell

Honda

Honeycomb Ener. Tech.

Huawei

Hydro Quebec

Hyundai / Kia

Idemitsu Kosan

Ionic Materials

Johnson Matthey

JSR

KAIST

LG Chem

Lionano

Lishen

Lithium Werks / Valence Tech.

MIT

Mitsubishi Chem. / Mat.

Mitsui Chemicals

Murata Man . / Sony

. / Sony Nakajima Industry

NGK

NIAIST

NIMS

Nippon Chemical Ind.

Nippon Electric Glass

Nippon Shokubai

Nippon Soda

Nissan

NOF

Nohms Tech.

Ohara

Optimumnano Energy

Osaka Univ.

Panasonic / Sanyo

Polyplus Battery

Qingtao Energy Dev.

Quantumscape

Saft / Total

Samsung Electronics

Samsung SDI

Schott

Seiko

Shin Etsu Chemical

Sila Nanotech.

Solid Power

Solvay

Sumita Optical Glass

Sumitomo Chem Sumitomo Metal Min.

Toho Titanium

Tokyo Inst. Of Tech.

Toray Ind .

. Toshiba

Toyota

Univ. Of Chicago

Univ. Of Colorado

Univ. Of Michigan

Univ. Tohoku

Wildcat Discovery Tech.

Yuhuang Chem.

Zeon

