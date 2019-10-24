Solid Electrolytes for Li-ion Solid-State Batteries Patent Landscape 2019: Car and Battery Manufacturers Have a Notable IP Position in Solid Electrolyte Materials
Oct 24, 2019, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid Electrolytes for Li-ion Solid-State Batteries Patent Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on solid electrolyte materials. More than 5,800 patents grouped in 2,760 patent families are related to solid electrolytes for solid Li-ion batteries. In this report, we reveal the main IP trends, key patented technologies, recent development trends, key IP players and newcomers and their IP strategies/strengths by solid electrolyte material (polymer, polymer/inorganic, inorganic, argyrodite, Thio-LISICON, sulfide glass-ceramic, oxide glass-ceramic, perovskite, anti-perovskite, LiSICON, garnet, NASICON, hydrides, etc.).
Everyone still recalls the drama surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, which revealed a major drawback for today's Li-ion batteries: the safety risk induced by the use of liquid-flammable electrolytes.
One technical solution envisioned for improved safety is to replace the liquid electrolyte with a solid electrolyte. Solid-state batteries can be categorized into two categories: thin-film solid batteries and bulk solid batteries. The thin-film technology approach, proven for thin-film batteries, is not directly applicable for bulk solid-state batteries. Thus, new processes and materials must arise to ensure bulk solid batteries meet market requirements (performance, stability, cost).
Three main development axes are envisioned for enhancing bulk solid-state battery performance: improve solid electrolyte performances and electrode/electrolyte interface, and develop materials/cell assembly manufacturing processes compatible with industrial production. Many companies have recently announced the commercialization and integration of batteries with solid electrolytes (solid-state batteries) by 2020 - 2025.
However, many questions remain: which solid electrolyte exhibits the most promising performance? What are the most recent technology developments for solid electrolyte materials? Who has the best IP position in solid electrolyte materials? In this context, patent analysis is a complementary approach to market research in order to fully comprehend the competitive landscape and technology roadmap; stay abreast of cutting-edge technology developments; anticipate future technological consolidation, and understand competitors' strategies. This patent analysis also reveals the companies, technical solutions, and strategies not identified by a market analysis.
Get an overview of solid electrolyte material properties
This report provides an overview of the electrochemical and chemicophysical properties, as well as the advantages and drawbacks of the main solid electrolyte materials developed for solid-state Li-ion batteries - with a special focus on their ionic conductivities.
Understand patented technology and the competitive landscape
The 2,760+ patented inventions selected for this study are categorized by type of electrolyte (polymers, inorganic/polymer, inorganic) and inorganic electrolyte materials (argyrodite, ThioLISICON, sulfide glass-ceramic, oxide glass-ceramic, perovskite, anti-perovskite, LiSICON, garnet, NASICON, hydride). For each electrolyte material, this report includes a time evolution of patent applications, main and key patent assignees, newcomers, and a description of key and recently patented technologies. An understanding of the current technical challenges addressed in the patents is also presented. Key IP players in solid electrolyte materials are not only material manufacturers and R&D labs, but also electronic component manufacturers, battery manufacturers, and end-users.
Know key players' IP positions and IP strategies
More than 1,140 patent applicants are involved in the solid electrolyte for Li-ion solid-state battery patent landscape. This report reveals the IP position of key players, by solid electrolyte materials (polymers, argyrodite, Thio-LISICON, sulfide glass-ceramic, oxide glass-ceramic, perovskite, anti-perovskite, LiSICON, garnet, NASICON, hydride) through a detailed analysis of their patent portfolios. We also provide insights regarding these players' patented technologies, their IP strategy, and their ability to limit other firms' patenting activity and/or freedom-to-operate. The benchmarking of patent assignees is evaluated by solid electrolyte materials, on the basis of their IP portfolio size, prior-art contribution, geographical coverage, and enforceability of patents. A special focus is placed on the main IP collaborations (co-assignment, licensing, IP transfer) related to solid electrolytes for Li-ion solid-state batteries.
Useful excel patent database
This report also includes an Excel database with the >5,800 patents and patent applications analyzed in this study. This useful patent database allows for multi-criteria searches and includes patent publication numbers, hyperlinks to the original documents, priority date, title, abstract, patent assignees, patent's current legal status, and technological and application segments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Scope and Objective of the Report
3 Methodology
4 Highlights
5 IP Landscape Overview
- Time Evolution of Patent Publications
- Ranking of Main Patent Assignees
- Most Active Patent Assignees by Types of Companies
- Patent Legal Status
- Mapping of Main Current Patent Holders
- Time Evolution of Patent Publications by Country
6 IP Collaboration Network
7 Patent Segmentation
7.1 Type of Solid Electrolytes
- Categories of Solid Electrolytes
- Properties of Each Solid Electrolyte Category
- IP Dynamics by Type of Solid Electrolytes
- Overview of Patenting Activity by Types of Solid Electrolytes
- Main Patent Assignees by Type of Solid Electrolytes
7.2 Polymer Solid Electrolyte
- Main IP Players
- Key IP Players and Key Patent Families: Methodology
- Key IP Players
- Key Patent Families
- Recent Development of Main IP Players
- Newcomers and Topic of their Patents
- Recent Development Trends
7.3 Inorganic and Inorganic/Polymer Solid Electrolytes
- Overview of Main Inorganic Solid Electrolyte Materials
- Ionic Conductivities of Main Inorganic Solid Electrolyte Materials
- Properties of Main Inorganic Solid Electrolyte Materials
- Overview of Key IP Players by Main Inorganic Solid Electrolytes
- Other Sulfide/Oxide Inorganic Solid Electrolyte
7.4 For Each Electrolyte Materials (Sulfide Glass-Ceramics, Thio-LISICON, Argyrodite, Oxide Glass-Ceramics, NASICON, Perovskite, Garnet, Anti-Perovskite, Hydride):
- Main IP Players
- Key IP Players and Key Patent Families: Methodology
- Key IP Players
- Key Patent Families
- Recent Development of Main IP Players
- Newcomers and Topic of their Patents
- Recent Development Trends
7.5 Inorganic/Polymer Solid Electrolytes
- Matrix Inorganic Materials vs. Type of Electrolyte (Number of Patent Families and Main IP Players)
8 Focus on Key IP Players
8.1 For Each Key IP Player (100+ companies):
- Time Evolution of Patenting Activity
- Countries of Patent Filings and Legal Status
- Patent Segmentation by Electrolyte Materials
- IP Strengths and Weaknesses by Electrolyte Materials
8.2 Focus on Main Start-Ups
9 Conclusion
10 Companies M&A
11 To Go Further
12 Company Presentation
Companies Mentioned
- AGC
- Albemarle
- Alps Electric
- Amperex Tech. / TDK
- Asahi Kasei
- BASF
- Belenos Clean Power
- Blue Solutions / Bollor
- Bosch / Seeo
- BYD
- CEA
- CNRS
- Daiso
- DKS
- Dow / Corning
- FDK
- Fujifilm
- Fujitsu
- Furukawa
- FZ. Juelich
- GS Yuasa
- Guilin Elec. Equip. Sci. Res. Inst.
- Hitachi Chemical
- Hitachi Maxell
- Honda
- Honeycomb Ener. Tech.
- Huawei
- Hydro Quebec
- Hyundai / Kia
- Idemitsu Kosan
- Ionic Materials
- Johnson Matthey
- JSR
- KAIST
- LG Chem
- Lionano
- Lishen
- Lithium Werks / Valence Tech.
- MIT
- Mitsubishi Chem. / Mat.
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Murata Man. / Sony
- Nakajima Industry
- NGK
- NIAIST
- NIMS
- Nippon Chemical Ind.
- Nippon Electric Glass
- Nippon Shokubai
- Nippon Soda
- Nissan
- NOF
- Nohms Tech.
- Ohara
- Optimumnano Energy
- Osaka Univ.
- Panasonic / Sanyo
- Polyplus Battery
- Qingtao Energy Dev.
- Quantumscape
- Saft / Total
- Samsung Electronics
- Samsung SDI
- Schott
- Seiko
- Shin Etsu Chemical
- Sila Nanotech.
- Solid Power
- Solvay
- Sumita Optical Glass
- Sumitomo Chem Sumitomo Metal Min.
- Toho Titanium
- Tokyo Inst. Of Tech.
- Toray Ind.
- Toshiba
- Toyota
- Univ. Of Chicago
- Univ. Of Colorado
- Univ. Of Michigan
- Univ. Tohoku
- Wildcat Discovery Tech.
- Yuhuang Chem.
- Zeon
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xfnhi
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article