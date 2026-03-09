Solid Gold Expands Air-Dried Toppers to Petco Nationwide as Pet Parents Seek Protein-Forward Meal Enhancements

ORLANDO, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solid Gold®, a pioneer in holistic pet nutrition for nearly 50 years, today announced national distribution of its Air-Dried Toppers at Petco stores nationwide and at Petco.com. The expansion comes as pet parents increasingly seek high-protein, minimally processed options to enhance their pets' existing feeding routines.

Toppers have emerged as a fast-growing way for consumers to upgrade and personalize mealtime — adding protein variety, flavor and functional benefits to the bowl.

Recent consumer research underscores the shift:

42% of pet parents prioritize high-protein content when selecting pet food (Acosta Group 2024 Shopper Insights).

36% seek minimally processed options and supplements (Acosta Group 2024 Shopper Insights).

77% of pet owners are willing to pay more for healthier pet food choices (ADM Pet Nutrition 2025 Insights Report).

Younger consumers are especially driving the trend, with nearly half of U.S. pet owners ages 18–34 preferring foods with thoughtfully sourced ingredients.

"As pet parents become more ingredient-focused, they're looking for simple ways to elevate everyday feeding," said Akash Bedi, CEO for North America, Middle East and India at H&H Group, parent company of Solid Gold®. "Our Air-Dried Toppers are formulated with gut health at the center — a principle that has defined Solid Gold for nearly 50 years. By combining real meat protein with our holistic nutrition expertise, we're giving pet parents an easy way to enhance the diets they already trust. This expanded distribution with Petco increases accessibility to these flexible, protein-forward options nationwide."

A Flexible Addition to the Bowl

Solid Gold's Air-Dried Toppers are crafted with animal protein as the first ingredient and gently air-dried to help preserve nutrients and flavor. Designed as a mix-in or meal enhancer, the line supports:

High-protein nutrition

Digestive and gut health support

Enhanced palatability for selective eaters

Convenient, customizable feeding

The format aligns with broader consumer behavior favoring flexible feeding — where pet parents mix, match and personalize rather than fully transition between food types.

Retail Momentum and Brand Evolution

The national Petco rollout coincides with Solid Gold's updated packaging rollout across its product portfolio, highlighting protein-forward formulations, the air-dried preparation method and clear ingredient callouts to simplify shelf navigation.

"With nearly five decades of expertise in holistic nutrition and gut health, Solid Gold continues to evolve alongside today's pet parent," added Bedi. "This expansion reflects both our heritage and our commitment to modern feeding preferences."

Solid Gold Air-Dried Toppers are now available at Petco stores nationwide and at Petco.com.

About Solid Gold

At Solid Gold®, quality is at the core of everything we do — especially when it comes to supporting your pet's gut health. For nearly 50 years, we've combined rigorous production standards with thoughtfully sourced ingredients from around the world to deliver nutrition pet parents can trust.

Our global R&D team brings together nature-powered ingredients and science-driven formulation expertise to create recipes designed with digestive wellness at the center. Solid Gold is proud to be a three-time Pet Innovation Award winner and a recipient of the Clean Label Award, reflecting our commitment to ingredient integrity, transparency and continued innovation in holistic pet nutrition.

