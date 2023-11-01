Solid Gold® Relaunches Fan-Favorite 'Green Cow' Wet Dog Food, Now With Nutrientboost™

Solid Gold Brings Back the Flavorful, Nutritious Option For Picky Eaters

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solid Gold®, America's first holistic pet food brand, is bringing back the fan-favorite and bestselling 'Green Cow' canned wet dog food, now with nutrientboost™, a proprietary blend of superfoods, amino acids, and plasma to support nutrient absorption as well as digestive and immune health. Formulated for dogs with sensitive stomachs, 'Green Cow' features Green Beef Tripe as its primary ingredient, which in combination with nutrientboost™, offers an incredibly flavorful and nutritious recipe that is gentle on the stomach and highly digestible.

Solid Gold Green Cow Wet Dog Food

Known for its high palatability among even the pickiest of eaters, Green Beef Tripe is a standout ingredient in wet dog food. Naturally low phosphorous content, it is an ideal option for dogs with sensitive stomachs or those experiencing temporary digestive upset due to stress or excitement and is an excellent source of protein and omega fatty acids.

"The demand, excitement, and anticipated return of this Solid Gold favorite was heard loud and clear from both retailers and customers," said Yvethe Tyszka, vice president of marketing for Solid Gold (part of H&H Group). "We are excited to bring back this unique recipe with green tripe, which has been a remarkable option for pet parents that have picky eaters or dogs with food sensitivities, and we are thrilled to relaunch it as the newest product in our nutrientboost™ line!"

To mark the comeback of Green Cow, Solid Gold is partnering with the popular dog-focused Instagram account, @DogsofInstagram, for a nationwide contest to find the pickiest eaters. The contest, which runs from 10/30-11/12, asks for pet parents to submit photos or videos of the ways they get their "picky" pets to eat. Three winners will be chosen by a select panel of judges to receive a $1,000 cash prize and $1,000 to spend on the complete line of Solid Gold products from dry and wet dog food to toppers and supplements. From the three winners one will be randomly chosen to become the brand's 2024 ambassador for Green Cow Wet Dog Food in future marketing campaigns. The link to the contest submission page can be found here.

Green Cow Wet Dog Food is initially available at select Petco stores and on Petco.com, as well as Amazon, expanding soon to additional outlets, on and offline.

About H&H Group, North America

H&H Group is a global health and nutrition company with three growing business segments in North America – Baby, Adult and Pet Nutrition and Care – supporting whole-family health and happiness through premium brands providing nutrition and wellness solutions backed by science to pets and people. The consumer brands include Zesty Paws, the #1 Selling Pet Supplement Brand in the USA*, Solid Gold Pet, America's first holistic pet nutrition company, as well as children's nutrition brand, Biostime, and vitamin, supplement, and skincare brand, Swisse.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Pet Supplements category as per Passport Ecommerce. All channels included, excluding vets, volume sales in units, more info at https://zestypaws.com/pages/claim.

