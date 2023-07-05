Solid Gold® Unleashes Epic Discounts on Pet Products for Amazon Prime Day

News provided by

Solid Gold

05 Jul, 2023, 08:51 ET

Holistic Pet Food Brand Offers Prime Exclusive Discounts On Select Products

ORLANDO, Fla., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Solid Gold®, the pioneer of holistic nutrition for dogs and cats is excited to announce its participation in Amazon Prime Day, offering deep discounts across several of its best-selling products for pet parents to help their pets thrive.

As part of Amazon Prime Day from Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12, Solid Gold® is offering up to 40% off on 45 select products for the brand's first-ever Prime Day Top Deal, including dry cat and dog food, toppers, and dog supplements.

For this highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day event, pet parents can take advantage of discounts on Solid Gold® products, ensuring that their pets receive optimal nutrition at unbeatable prices. With an extensive range of flavorful grain-free kibble with the new proprietary nutrientboost ™ blend, to delicious and nutritious toppers, Solid Gold® aims to enhance the overall well-being and happiness of pets everywhere.

"Solid Gold® is thrilled to participate in Amazon Prime Day, offering pet parents the chance to enjoy savings on our premium pet products," said Yvethe Tyszka, Vice President of Marketing of Solid Gold. "We believe that every pet deserves the very best nutrition to help them lead a vibrant and healthy life. With these exclusive discounts, we are making it easier than ever for pet parents to provide top-quality nutrition and stock up on their pet's favorite Solid Gold® products."

When Solid Gold® surveyed dog parents earlier this year, they found that an overwhelming majority of 96% said they would spoil their pets in a wide variety of ways. This year's Amazon Prime Day event is the perfect time to pamper your pets.

All discounted products during this Prime Day event can be found on the Solid Gold Amazon storefront. For more information about Solid Gold®, visit www.SolidGoldPet.com or follow the brand on Facebook (@SolidGoldPet), Instagram (@SolidGoldPets), and Tiktok (@SolidGoldPet).

About Solid Gold®
Since 1974, Solid Gold® has been a proven pioneer in craveable holistic nourishment, harnessed in the gut, to help pet families thrive. With over 40 years of nutritional expertise for dogs and cats, we know that pet wellness isn't just about what you feed your pet. It's also what they get out of it. That's why our range of premium kibble, wet food, supplements, and toppers provide mouthwatering, benefit-driven ingredients that nourish every moment of your special bond together. After all, your furry companions should be spoiled and pampered in a variety of ways. 

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cassie Yanogacio
[email protected]
408.854.0636
www.konnectagency.com 

SOURCE Solid Gold

