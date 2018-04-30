LONDON, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market By Type (Planar & Tubular), By Application (Stationary, Transportation & Portable), By Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Rest of World), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2023



According to "Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2023", solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% by 2023.Over the last few years, solid oxide fuel cells have been rapidly becoming more economical and efficient to use for commercial as well as residential end use.



Moreover, the large-scale development of SOFC by several companies across the globe has enabled the advantages of economies of scale, which is leading to reduction in total cost of development.Additionally, several countries are investing heavily in the research and development of SOFC to address the technical issues hindering the commercialization of SOFC technology.



Growing focus towards SOFC technology is expected to have a huge positive impact on the global SOFC market during the forecast period. Some of the major companies operating in the global SOFC market include Bloom Energy, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc., LG Fuel Cell Systems Inc., Fuel Cell Energy, Atrex Energy, SOFCMAN Energy Technology Co. Ltd., SOLIDpower Group, Posco Energy, Hexis AG, and Huaqing New Energy, among others.



"Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2023" discusses the following aspects of solid oxide fuel cells market globally:

• Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Type (Planar & Tubular), By Application (Stationary, Transportation & Portable), By Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Rest of World)

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with solid oxide fuel cells manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



