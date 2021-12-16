Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market to grow by 131.32 MW |Evolving Opportunities with Aisin Corp., AVL List GmbH & Bloom Energy Corp|17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the solid oxide fuel cells market - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as rising energy consumption, flexibility in the use of fuels, and support from governments. However, the growing competition from alternative technologies is hindering the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The solid oxide fuel cells market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The SOFC market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as partnering with various demonstration projects funded by governments to compete in the market. The solid oxide fuel cells market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Aisin Corp., AVL List GmbH, Bloom Energy Corp., Ceres Power Holdings plc, Convion Ltd., Elcogen AS, NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., POSCO, SOLIDpower Spa, and Viessmann Climate Solutions SE.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Aisin Corp. - The company offers solid oxide fuel cells such as ENE-FARM Type S residential-use fuel cell cogeneration systems.

The company offers solid oxide fuel cells such as ENE-FARM Type S residential-use fuel cell cogeneration systems. AVL List GmbH - The company offers solid oxide fuel cells such as AVL Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Combined Heat and Power.

The company offers solid oxide fuel cells such as AVL Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Combined Heat and Power. Bloom Energy Corp. - The company offers solid oxide fuel cells products such as hydrogen fuel cells.

The company offers solid oxide fuel cells products such as hydrogen fuel cells. Ceres Power Holdings plc - The company offers solid oxide fuel cells such as SteelCell.

The company offers solid oxide fuel cells such as SteelCell. Convion Ltd. - The company offers solid oxide fuel cells products such as Convion C60.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the solid oxide fuel cells market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application , the market is classified into stationary, transportation, and portable.

, the market is classified into stationary, transportation, and portable. By Geography, the market is classified as Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Related Reports -

Fuel Cells for Marine Vessels Market -The fuel cells for marine vessels market has the potential to grow by USD 142.14 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40%. Download a free sample now!

Fuel Cells Market -The fuel cells market size for industrial and military applications is expected to reach a value of 234.09 MW, at a CAGR of 12.48%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 19.16% Market growth 2021-2025 131.32 MW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.04 Regional analysis Americas, APAC, and EMEA Performing market contribution Americas at 58% Key consumer countries US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aisin Corp., AVL List GmbH, Bloom Energy Corp., Ceres Power Holdings plc, Convion Ltd., Elcogen AS, NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., POSCO, SOLIDpower Spa, and Viessmann Climate Solutions SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio