SOLiD recognized as a 'Star' Company in MarketsandMarkets' latest 360Quadrant for the In-building Wireless Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLiD, a global leader in advanced indoor connectivity solutions, has been recognized as a 'Star' Company in the In-building Wireless market space on MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants platform. SOLiD is transforming how buildings, campuses, and large venues deliver seamless mobile network coverage.

The company specializes in innovative distributed antenna systems (DAS) and next-generation Open RAN architectures that support 4G, 5G, and multi-operator technologies across commercial, healthcare, education, and public infrastructure environments. Known for engineering excellence and robust system performance, SOLiD's solutions address the growing demand for reliable indoor coverage and data capacity in today's connected world.

The company's offerings are designed to deliver exceptional scalability, low total cost of ownership, and easy integration with existing network infrastructures. Committed to ongoing innovation, SOLiD continues to expand its product portfolio with customer-centric platforms such as the recently launched SOLiD BARS™ solution, which delivers fast, cost-effective connectivity for small to mid-sized buildings, and enhances enterprise wireless coverage with simplified deployments and cloud-based management.

SOLiD has also received industry recognition for its technology leadership, expanding its presence in key North American and international markets. Through strategic partnerships, product awards, and consistent performance in high-profile installations, SOLiD In-Building Wireless Market remains at the forefront of enabling ubiquitous indoor wireless connectivity.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

