Solid Rock Community School Hosts First Ever Community Veg Fest and Healthy Living Expo

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solid Rock Community School in Tarpon Springs was the place to be this past weekend for those interested in celebrating healthy living through a plant-based lifestyle, or in learning more about it. The free first-time festival was attended by approximately 1000 people and had something for everyone. Events during the day included guest speakers, cooking demonstrations, complimentary food samples, food vendors, shopping, yoga, meditation, and a kids' zone. Guest speaker Dr. Michael Klaper (seen in the documentaries Cowspiracy and What the Health) spoke about the health of the planet, and other speakers covered relevant topics such as personal health, bodybuilding, and eating vegan on a budget.

Loads of vendors and shopping. Pro bodybuilder Korin Sutton giving a presentation on bodybuilding.

Vegan health coach Naomi Green demonstrated how to prepare Pad Thai Zoodles & Noodles with Ginger Goddess Peanut Sauce. One festival attendee said, "I love watching the food demos. I'm always afraid to try something new until I see how easy it is." School parent Shawn Coryell, who attended Veg Fest as a school volunteer said, "As a non-vegan, I tried a lot of the different food. I truly was amazed at how good the food was."

As the world becomes more and more aware of the effects that a plant-based lifestyle can have on personal health and on the health of the planet, the organizers of Veg Fest were inspired to bring information and fellowship to those who want to be a part of this growing movement. "As a school that has a focus on plant-based health, fitness, environmentalism, and sustainability, we are happy to use our school grounds for activities in our community that can raise awareness of the benefits of plant-based living," said Michele Fasnacht, founder of Solid Rock Community School.

Veg Fest will be an annual event. Solid Rock Community School will be holding several community events throughout the year to encourage healthy, plant-based living.

Festival attendee Geralyn Hucker said, "This was my first Veg Fest and I enjoyed everything. The event was awesome, from the keynote speakers to the shopping to the great food. The school is extremely impressive."

Solid Rock Community School, founded in 2004, is a K-12 private school located in Tarpon Springs, FL. Solid Rock is making the world a greener place, starting in its own school community. With a seed-to-table garden and lunch program, daily fitness classes, and a focus on environmental stewardship, they are teaching their students to become healthy, involved citizens who can contribute to the greater good of society and be good stewards of the world in which they live.

