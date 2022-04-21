Solid State Battery Market Size to grow by USD 550.68 million | Growing Requirement for Long-range EVs to Drive Growth | Technavio

Apr 21, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The solid state battery market is expected to grow by USD 550.68 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, healthy growth is expected to continue during the forecast period, and the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 57.53%.
Find additional highlights related to the market. View our Report Sample
Read the report with TOC on "Solid State Battery Market Analysis Report by Application (Transportation, Grid storage, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot
Driver and Challenge
The growing requirement for long-range EVs is driving the global solid state battery market growth. Governments of countries such as China and the US are giving incentives in the form of monetary and non-monetary benefits to further promote the sales of EVs. Solid-state batteries are lightweight and have a high energy density, as they contain solid electrodes and electrolytes that are non-flammable.
The declining Li-ion battery prices are challenging the global solid state battery market growth. Advantages of Li-ion batteries include low maintenance, low discharge, light weight, and high energy storage potential, which support their use in modern applications. Recent developments in the Li-ion battery technology have increased the application of this battery for EVs and data centers applications. The decline in the prices of the Li-ion batteries will drive the sales of Li-ion batteries and improve the market growth. This would impede the growth of the global solid-state battery market to an extent during the forecast period.
Major Solid State Battery Companies:
- BrightVolt
- Cymbet Corp.
- Dyson Ltd.
- Factorial Energy
- Front Edge Technology Inc.
- General Motors Co.
- Hitachi Zosen Corp.
- Ilika PLC
- Ion Storage Systems
- Johnson Energy Storage Inc.
- LG Energy Solution
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Poly Plus Battery Co.
- Prime Planet Energy and Solutions Inc
- QuantumScape Corp
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Solid Power Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Toyota Motor Corp.
- TDK Corp.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
Solid State Battery Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)
- Transportation - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Grid storage - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Solid State Battery Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Do you want to find out the contribution of each segment of the market? Grab an Exclusive Sample Report
Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Governments and automotive manufacturers are making efforts to promote the EV industry due to growing environmental concerns as well as to reduce the extensive dependency on fossil fuels for operating vehicles. This will drive the solid state battery market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the solid state batteries market in APAC.
Related Reports:
21700 Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Floating Solar Panels Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Solid State Battery Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 57.53%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 550.68 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
39.87
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Norway, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
BrightVolt, Cymbet Corp., Dyson Ltd., Factorial Energy, Front Edge Technology Inc., General Motors Co., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Ilika PLC, Ion Storage Systems, Johnson Energy Storage Inc., LG Energy Solution, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Poly Plus Battery Co., Prime Planet Energy and Solutions Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Solid Power Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Toyota Motor Corp., and TDK Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Grid storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Grid storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Grid storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Grid storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Grid storage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 BrightVolt
- Exhibit 93: BrightVolt - Overview
- Exhibit 94: BrightVolt - Key offerings
- 10.4 Cymbet Corp.
- Exhibit 95: Cymbet Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Cymbet Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 97: Cymbet Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Dyson Ltd.
- Exhibit 98: Dyson Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Dyson Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: Dyson Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Front Edge Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 101: Front Edge Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Front Edge Technology Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Front Edge Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Hitachi Zosen Corp.
- Exhibit 104: Hitachi Zosen Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Hitachi Zosen Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: Hitachi Zosen Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Hitachi Zosen Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Ilika PLC
- Exhibit 108: Ilika PLC - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Ilika PLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Ilika PLC - Key offerings
- 10.9 Johnson Energy Storage Inc.
- Exhibit 111: Johnson Energy Storage Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Johnson Energy Storage Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Johnson Energy Storage Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 QuantumScape Corp
- Exhibit 114: QuantumScape Corp - Overview
- Exhibit 115: QuantumScape Corp - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: QuantumScape Corp - Key offerings
- 10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 117: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.12 Solid Power Inc.
- Exhibit 122: Solid Power Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Solid Power Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 129: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article