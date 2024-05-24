Solid-State Battery Tech | What Makes Yoshino the Safest Power

Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable batteries that use lithium ions reversibly embedded in an electronically conductive solid to store energy. Since their introduction to the market in 1991, they have significantly improved battery performance. Compared with other rechargeable batteries, lithium-ion batteries have more energy, higher energy density and efficiency, and longer lifespans. The invention and commercialization of lithium-ion batteries may be one of the most influential technologies in human history. More specifically, lithium-ion batteries revolutionized a number of industries, including portable consumer electronics, laptops, cell phones, electric vehicles, and many others. They have been crucial in military and aerospace industries as well.

It's generally believed that a battery's energy density ratio increases with its proportion of solid-state components, thus also indicating increased safety.

The Present and Future of Lithium-ion Batteries

Compared with lead-acid, nickel-cadmium, and nickel-metal hydride batteries, lithium-ion batteries are lighter, more compact, and have a longer lifespan. However, there are still many safety limitations. Most of the lithium-ion batteries currently on the market are either liquid or semi-solid. Lithium batteries' electrolyte, which comes in gel and polymer forms, is combustible, unstable at high temperatures, and susceptible to thermal runaway. Electrolytes are also prone to freezing at low temperatures, resulting in shortened battery life. Plus, liquid electrolyte will corrode the internal components of the battery. This may produce dendrites during charging and discharging, which reduces the battery's capacity and life cycles. Conventional lithium-ion batteries have an unstable internal structure that is easily damaged by impact or trauma. In severe cases, leakage, explosions, fires, and other problems may occur. Moreover, conventional lithium-ion batteries emit radiation that can be harmful to health. Last but not least, conventional batteries' low energy density makes them bulkier and more difficult to move.

While lithium-ion batteries provide essential power storage solutions, they also present unavoidable safety hazards. Therefore, engineering solid-state lithium batteries that are safer, more stable, and more powerful is a necessity for the market and a goal shared by all researchers.

Yoshino: Pioneering Solid-state Lithium Batteries

Yoshino is the world's first brand to bring solid-state lithium battery power stations to market. Yoshino has committed itself to the advancement of solid-state battery technology since 2016, and applies it to portable power stations that enable off-grid outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, fishing, and RV travel. The built-in solid-state lithium battery remains stable at 302°F/150°C and provides stable power output at -0.4°F/-18°C. Compared to the 500 lifecycles of conventional lithium batteries, Yoshino's batteries achieve an outstanding 4000+ lifecycles, allowing for up to 10 years of outdoor use. They have also successfully completed the EMC certification process for electromagnetic radiation, which greatly lessens the effects of electromagnetic wave radiation, guaranteeing peace of mind. With an energy density ratio of up to 280Wh/kg, Yoshino power stations offer a much larger power capacity in a much smaller package. Thanks to their lightweight and portable design, you can store them beneath an RV table, in the trunk of your car, or in the corner of a room. With very little noise while charging, you can rest through the night peacefully. And when the sun rises the next day, the solar panel can automatically replenish the battery with free green energy.

Yoshino strives to provide the safest power solutions, enabling nature lovers to enjoy outdoor fun more easily.

