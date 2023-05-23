Solid State Cooling Market size to grow by USD 338.5 million between 2022 and 2027; AMS Technologies AG, II VI Inc. among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The solid-state cooling market size is set to grow by USD 338.5 million from 2023 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The solid-state cooling market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. AMS Technologies AG, Antylia Scientific, II VI Inc., CustomChill Inc., EVERREDtronics , Ferrotec Holdings Corp., Hi Z Technology, Komatsu Ltd., Kryotherm, P and N Technology Xiamen Co. Ltd., Phononic, RMT Ltd., Solid State Cooling Systems, Spectra Lab Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Thermonamic Electronics Jiangxi Corp. Ltd., Wellen Technology Co. Ltd., Z MAX Co. Ltd., Laird Thermal Systems Inc., Merit Technology Group, and TEC Microsystems GmbH are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solid State Cooling Market 2023-2027

Solid State Cooling Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The solid state cooling market report covers the following areas:

Market Drivers

Energy efficiency in solid state cooling technology

Increasing demand in various industries

Environmental sustainability for solid state cooling

Market Trends

Advancements in thermoelectric technology

Increasing adoption in electronics cooling

Growing demand for food and beverage cooling

Market Challenges

High cost of solid state cooling technology

Manufacturing complexity

Competition from local vendors

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a PDF sample

Solid State Cooling Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Type

Single Stage: The single stage segment will contribute a major solid-state cooling market share. It is one of the key components of the market.



Multi Stage

End-user

Automotive



Semiconductor And Electronics



Healthcare



Consumer

Geography

APAC: The APAC region is an important market for solid state cooling technology. 43% of market growth will originate fromAPAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Solid State Cooling Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist solid-state cooling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the solid-state cooling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the solid-state cooling market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solid- state cooling market vendors

Related Reports:

Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) Market- The atmospheric water generator (AWG) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.85% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,878.99 million.

Insulation Market- The Insulation Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 23.11 billion.

Get Instant access to 17000+ market research report

Technavio's Subscription Platform

Solid State Cooling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 338.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AMS Technologies AG, Antylia Scientific, II VI Inc., CustomChill Inc., EVERREDtronics , Ferrotec Holdings Corp., Hi Z Technology, Komatsu Ltd., Kryotherm, P and N Technology Xiamen Co. Ltd., Phononic, RMT Ltd., Solid State Cooling Systems, Spectra Lab Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Thermonamic Electronics Jiangxi Corp. Ltd., Wellen Technology Co. Ltd., Z MAX Co. Ltd., Laird Thermal Systems Inc., Merit Technology Group, and TEC Microsystems GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global solid state cooling market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global solid state cooling market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Single stage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Single stage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Single stage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Single stage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Single stage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Multi stage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Multi stage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Multi stage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Multi stage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Multi stage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Semiconductor and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Semiconductor and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Semiconductor and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Semiconductor and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Semiconductor and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Consumer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Consumer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Consumer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Consumer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Consumer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AMS Technologies AG

Exhibit 119: AMS Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 120: AMS Technologies AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: AMS Technologies AG - Key offerings

12.4 Antylia Scientific

Exhibit 122: Antylia Scientific - Overview



Exhibit 123: Antylia Scientific - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Antylia Scientific - Key news



Exhibit 125: Antylia Scientific - Key offerings

12.5 CustomChill Inc.

Exhibit 126: CustomChill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: CustomChill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: CustomChill Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Ferrotec Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 129: Ferrotec Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Ferrotec Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Ferrotec Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Ferrotec Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Ferrotec Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 II VI Inc.

Exhibit 134: II VI Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: II VI Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: II VI Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: II VI Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: II VI Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Komatsu Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Komatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Komatsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Kryotherm

Exhibit 144: Kryotherm - Overview



Exhibit 145: Kryotherm - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Kryotherm - Key offerings

12.10 Laird Thermal Systems Inc.

Exhibit 147: Laird Thermal Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Laird Thermal Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Laird Thermal Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Merit Technology Group

Exhibit 150: Merit Technology Group - Overview



Exhibit 151: Merit Technology Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Merit Technology Group - Key offerings

12.12 RMT Ltd.

Exhibit 153: RMT Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: RMT Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: RMT Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Solid State Cooling Systems

Exhibit 156: Solid State Cooling Systems - Overview



Exhibit 157: Solid State Cooling Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Solid State Cooling Systems - Key offerings

12.14 Spectra Lab Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 159: Spectra Lab Instruments Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Spectra Lab Instruments Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Spectra Lab Instruments Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 TEC Microsystems GmbH

Exhibit 162: TEC Microsystems GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 163: TEC Microsystems GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: TEC Microsystems GmbH - Key offerings

12.16 Thermonamic Electronics Jiangxi Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Thermonamic Electronics Jiangxi Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Thermonamic Electronics Jiangxi Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Thermonamic Electronics Jiangxi Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Z MAX Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Z MAX Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Z MAX Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Z MAX Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio