Solid State Drive (SSD) Market size is set to grow by USD 167.41 billion from 2024-2028, Enhanced performance and durability to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global solid state drive (SSD) market size is estimated to grow by USD 167.41 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.02% during the forecast period. Enhanced performance and durability is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of portable SSDs. However, poor latency and endurance poses a challenge. Key market players include ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Corsair Gaming Inc., DataDirect Networks Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Kioxia Corp., LITE ON Technology Corp., Maxta Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NetApp Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, Simms International plc, SK hynix Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global solid state drive (SSD) market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (TLC, MLC, and SLC), End-user (Laptops and PCs), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Corsair Gaming Inc., DataDirect Networks Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Kioxia Corp., LITE ON Technology Corp., Maxta Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NetApp Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, Simms International plc, SK hynix Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global SSD market is experiencing significant growth due to the introduction of advanced portable SSD alternatives. Companies like Kingston Technology and Micron Technology are leading this trend with innovative products. Kingston's XS2000 offers USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 speeds for next-generation performance in a compact, portable design. Micron's expanded portable SSD portfolio includes a high-capacity 4TB and a new 500GB option, providing consumers with more choices for external storage. These advancements will continue to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The Solid State Drive (SSD) market is currently experiencing significant growth, with three-digit increases in demand for 3D NAND technology. Two major players dominate this sector, offering 500GB and 1TB drives. The trend towards larger memory capacities is evident, with memory sizes increasing and flash-based storage becoming more affordable.

Memory types such as SLC, MLC, and TLC are commonly used, with SLC providing the fastest read and write speeds, while TLC offers a more cost-effective solution. Consumers and businesses alike are adopting SSDs for their faster data access and improved system performance. The industry is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with expansion in the enterprise sector and increasing adoption in data centers.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The global SSD market faces significant challenges, primarily in the areas of latency and endurance. Although write latency can be concealed with write-back caching, read latency remains unmasked. SSD latencies typically range from a few hundred microseconds to tens of milliseconds or even seconds due to internal device tasks.

Furthermore, the lack of coordination among devices exacerbates the unpredictability of I/O performance. Endurance is another major hurdle, as SSDs have fewer write cycles than hard disks. While SLC flash drives offer higher endurance, they are too costly for most applications. MLC flash, a more affordable alternative, has a limited lifetime that depends on user data and internal drive activity. These factors are anticipated to impede the growth of the SSD market during the forecast period.

The Solid State Drive (SSD) market faces several challenges. Capacity and cost are key concerns. The need for larger storage capacities continues to grow, but the cost of SSDs remains higher than traditional Hard Disk Drives (HDDs). Consumers and businesses seek affordable solutions without compromising performance. Another challenge is the increasing complexity of SSD technology.

With advancements like 3D NAND and SLC, manufacturers must balance innovation with affordability. Additionally, ensuring data security and reliability in SSDs is essential. The drive for faster data transfer rates and longer battery life in portable devices also poses a challenge. Despite these hurdles, the SSD market continues to expand, driven by the demand for faster, more efficient storage solutions.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 TLC

1.2 MLC

1.3 SLC End-user 2.1 Laptops

2.2 PCs Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 TLC- The TLC segment of Solid State Drives (SSDs) is a cost-effective solution due to its lower price point and ability to store three bits per cell. This segment caters to consumer needs, including memory cards, with improved error correction requirements. Despite shorter read/write life cycles compared to SLCs and MLCs, TLCs are ideal for applications with fewer write cycles. Samsung's V6 SATA SSD, featuring sixth-generation V-NAND technology, 136 layers of charge trap flash cells, and TLC 3bits/cell, demonstrates the potential of this emerging market segment. With its affordability and better error correction, the TLC segment is expected to drive the growth of the global SSD market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Solid State Drive (SSD) market continues to expand, driven by the increasing demand for high-performance storage solutions in various sectors. SSDs, utilizing NAND flash memory, offer faster read and write speeds compared to traditional Hard Disk Drives (HDDs). Interfaces such as PCI Express (PCIe) and SATA, in forms like 2.5 inch (SFF 8639), FHHL, and HHHL, cater to diverse form factor requirements.

High-end cloud computing applications, automotive industries, and low-cost interface designs benefit significantly from these advancements. TLC Planar and SLC technologies are commonly used in SSD manufacturing, with NVMe interface further enhancing data transfer rates for improved relational analytics.

Market Research Overview

The Solid State Drive (SSD) market represents the current trend in data storage technology, offering faster read and write speeds compared to traditional Hard Disk Drives (HDD). SSDs utilize flash memory technology, making them more durable and resistant to physical shocks. The market for SSDs is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for high-performance computing, data intensive applications, and the proliferation of IoT devices.

The SSD market is segmented based on capacity, form factor, and interface. Capacities range from 30GB to 4TB, form factors include 2.5 inches, M.2, and SSD modules, and interfaces include SATA, PCIe, and NVMe. The market is also driven by advancements in technology, such as 3D NAND and QLC, which offer higher storage density and lower costs. Additionally, the market is expected to be influenced by factors such as government regulations, data security concerns, and the ongoing shift towards cloud computing.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

TLC



MLC



SLC

End-user

Laptops



PCs

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio