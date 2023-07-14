Solid State Drive (SSD) Market to Grow by 23.87% from 2022 to 2027 | ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Corsair Gaming Inc., DataDirect Networks Inc., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The solid state drive (SSD) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.87% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 74,553.83 million, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio's report analyzes the market's competitive landscape. It offers information on several market vendors including - ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Corsair Gaming Inc., DataDirect Networks Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Kioxia Corp., LITE-ON Technology Corp., Maxta Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NetApp Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co, Simms International plc, SK HYNIX Inc., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp.- Download Sample Report in minutes.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solid State Drive (SSD) Market

Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Insights -

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: type (TLC, MLC, and SLC), end-user (laptops and PCs), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

To understand more about the solid-state drive (SSD) market , request a sample report

Solid State Drive (SSD) Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Enhanced performance and durability is a key factor driving the market growth. Solid-state drives (SSDs) provide a reliable storage solution that maintains data safety even in challenging operating conditions, as they do not have any moving parts. Unlike traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), SSDs do not rely on the physical scanning of disks, resulting in faster access to memory addresses without physical limitations.

In addition, SSDs present high efficiency when compared to HDDs, and leading vendors like Intel, Samsung, and SanDisk offer SSD models with improved power usage. Vendors are continuously improving SSD performance and durability. For example, Seagate Technology Holdings launched FireCuda 530, a high-performance SSD for PC gaming. Furthermore, SSDs outperform HDDs by offering 100 times better performance, including instant access, faster file transfers, quicker boot-ups, and an overall enhanced computing experience. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing emergence of 3D NAND is a major trend in the market. The introduction of 3D NAND technology has had a transformative impact on the storage industry. 3D NAND technology enables higher data density, resulting in increased SSD capacity. The use of 3D NAND SSDs is also increasing in IoT devices and driverless vehicles. This technology offers several advantages, including lower power consumption and ten times higher endurance compared to conventional architectures.

3D NAND provides for significantly higher capacity per die, allowing SSDs to surpass the storage capacity of hard drives. This development is important as HDDs have a maximum capacity of 10TB. Leading vendors are increasing their investments in the development of 3D NAND fabrication facilities to meet the growing demand for these advanced storage solutions. Hence, these factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Poor latency and endurance are key factors restraining market growth. SSD latencies typically range in the order of a few hundred microseconds. However, in certain situations where access is interrupted by internal device tasks, latencies can extend to tens of milliseconds or even a few seconds. The lack of coordination across multiple devices within an array further complicates the issue, leading to unpredictable IO performance due to uncoordinated internal tasks.

Endurance poses another significant challenge for SSDs as they have limited write cycles compared to hard disks. Single-Level Cell (SLC) flash drives exhibit higher endurance than Multi-Level Cell (MLC) drives, but they are too costly for mainstream applications, limiting their widespread adoption. Therefore, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The solid-state drive (SSD) market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Solid State Drive (SSD) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the solid-state drive (SSD) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the solid-state drive (SSD) market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the solid-state drive (SSD) market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of solid-state drive (SSD) market vendors

Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 74,553.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Corsair Gaming Inc., DataDirect Networks Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Kioxia Corp., LITE ON Technology Corp., Maxta Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NetApp Inc., Pure Storage Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co, Simms International plc, SK HYNIX Inc., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global solid state drive (SSD) market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 TLC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 MLC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 SLC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Laptops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 PCs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

12.4 DataDirect Networks Inc.

12.5 Intel Corp.

12.6 International Business Machines Corp.

12.7 Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

12.8 LITE ON Technology Corp.

12.9 Micron Technology Inc.

12.10 NetApp Inc.

12.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.12 Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co

12.13 SK HYNIX Inc.

12.14 Sony Group Corp.

12.15 Toshiba Corp.

12.16 Transcend Information Inc.

12.17 Western Digital Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

