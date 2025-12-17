Solid-state LiDAR Market worth $3.20 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Solid-state LiDAR Market is projected to be valued at USD 3.20 billion by 2030 from USD 0.50 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 45.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 50 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Solid-state LiDAR Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Solid-state LiDAR Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 0.50 billion

USD 0.50 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.20 billion

USD 3.20 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 45.0%

Solid-state LiDAR Market Trends & Insights:

The market is expected to grow rapidly due to its lower cost, compact design, and higher reliability compared with mechanical LiDAR, making it suitable for large-scale automotive adoption. Additionally, its scalability for ADAS, autonomous vehicles, and emerging robotics applications drive the demand across global markets.

In terms of type, the optical phase arrays segment is expected to record the highest growth rate from 2025 to 2030.

By application, the ADAS & driverless cars segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

In the solid-state LiDAR market, North America accounted for a 38.2% share of the solid-state LiDAR market in 2024.

Growing demand for detailed topographic mapping in infrastructure, environmental monitoring, and smart city projects augments the solid-state LiDAR market growth. Technological advancements, such as solid-state LiDAR offering cost efficiency and durability, boost its adoption across industries. Additionally, the increasing government investment in transportation safety and digital mapping initiatives offers lucrative opportunities for players offering solid-state LiDAR.

By type, the flash LiDAR segment is projected to grow at a significant rate between 2025 and 2030

The flash LiDAR segment is expected to exhibit a commendable growth rate in the solid-state LiDAR market during the forecast period. This is due to its simple architecture, wide field of view, and ability to capture full-scene depth information in a single shot. Its no-moving-parts design reduces cost and improves reliability, making it well-suited for short- to mid-range applications. The growing adoption of robotics, industrial automation, and ADAS further supports the demand for flash LiDAR solutions.

Based on end-use application, the environment segment accounted for a major market share in 2024

The environment segment captured the second-largest share of the solid-state LiDAR industry in 2024 due to the growing adoption of LiDAR-based sensing in environmental monitoring, mapping, and infrastructure assessment. Solid-state LiDAR is increasingly used for applications such as terrain mapping, flood modeling, forest management, pollution monitoring, and climate research, as it offers high accuracy, long operational life, and minimal maintenance compared to mechanical LiDAR systems. The absence of moving parts makes these sensors well-suited for continuous outdoor deployment in harsh environmental conditions. Additionally, the increasing investment by governments and research institutions in smart cities, disaster management, and sustainable development initiatives is accelerating the deployment of solid-state LiDAR for environmental applications, supporting its strong market position after automotive.

China captured the largest share of the Asia Pacific solid-state LiDAR market in 2024

China held the largest market share in the solid-state LiDAR sector in 2024 due to its dominant position in semiconductor manufacturing and supply chain integration, enabling rapid scaling of production for domestic and global demand. Leading firms, including RoboSense and Hesai Group, leverage government-backed initiatives in autonomous driving and robotics, fostering innovation in OPA and flash technologies tailored for high-volume automotive applications. Extensive partnerships with local OEMs and cost advantages from localized fabrication further solidify its position over other countries in terms of solid-state LiDAR deployment and commercialization.

Key solid-state LiDAR companies include RoboSense (China), Hesai Group (China), Luminar Technologies Inc. (US), Sick AG (Germany), Innoviz Technologies (Israel), LeddarTech (Canada), Quanergy Systems (US), Ouster (US), Cepton Technologies (US), and Aeva Technologies Inc. (US).

