Solid State Relay Market with COVID-19 Impact by Mounting Type, Output Voltage, Current Rating, Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid State Relay Market with COVID-19 Impact by Mounting Type (Panel, PCB), Output Voltage (AC, DC, AC/DC), Current Rating (Low, Medium, High), Application (Industrial Automation, Automotive & Transportation), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global solid state relay (SSR) market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2025.

The growth of the solid-state relay market is majorly driven by growing adoption of high-tech electronics and automation in the consumer electronics industry, increasing complexity in automobile circuits of electric vehicles, and robust features of solid-state relays.

COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread over 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user applications may have a considerable direct impact on the solid-state relay market.



Panel mount solid-state relay expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



Panel mount solid-state relay is expected to account for the largest share of the solid-state relay market in 2020, followed by PCB mount solid-state relays; a similar trend is likely to continue in the near future. The increasing application of panel mount SSRs in the industrial automation and energy & infrastructure segments is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period. The panel mount SSR is the simplest form of SSR, which is also easy to assemble and change, if necessary. These features make it the primary choice for a majority of electrical equipment for switching and safety applications.



Automotive and transportation application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The solid-state relay market for automotive and transportation is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The increasing demand for electric vehicles is supporting the growth of the solid-state relay (SSR) market for automotive and transportation. solid-state relay offers superior solid-state performance for high-power demanding applications and are also an ideal choice for automobiles as they offer variable load control. Automotive OEMs and players within the mobility industry are among the hardest hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of COVID-19 on EVs will differ across regions. Post-COVID-19 crisis, the sale of EVs is expected to rebound strongly in China, keeping investment stable, and the projected increase in EV market share on track. The ongoing pandemic may negatively affect the growth of the solid-state relays market for automotive and EV applications for the short term.



APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The solid-state relay market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020?2025. The rapid growth of the automotive, food & beverage, building equipment, and manufacturing industries in emerging economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea is contributing to the growth of the solid-state relay market in APAC. The rapid growth of the automotive, food & beverage, building equipment, and manufacturing industries in emerging economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea is contributing to the growth of the solid-state relay (SSR) market in APAC. The impact of COVID-19 in the region has led to a significant drop in the demand for transportation connectivity, which has correspondingly declined the investments in the associated sector. This is expected to impact the supply chain of solid-state relays in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market, 2020-2025 (USD Billion)

4.2 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market, by Mounting Type

4.3 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market, by Output Voltage

4.4 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market, by Current Rating

4.5 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market, by Application & Region

4.6 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market, by Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increase in Overall Revenue Projection of Semiconductor Industry Despite COVID-19 Crisis

5.2.2 Growing Adoption of High-Tech Electronics and Automation in the Consumer Electronics Industry

5.2.3 Increasing Complexity in Circuits of Electric Vehicles

5.2.4 Robust Features and Benefits of SSR

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Need for Safe Operating Temperature to Manage Dissipating Heat Generated by SSR

5.3.2 Higher Cost and Requirement of Higher Initial Investment as Compared to Emr

5.3.3 Current Leakage During Switching Off SSR

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Increase in Number of Start-Ups in the Semiconductor Industry

5.4.2 Expanding Semiconductor Industry in APAC

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 Disruptions in Supply Chain and Temporary Shutdown of Restaurants

5.5.2 Stringent Quality Standards

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem Analysis

5.8 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.11 Pricing Analysis

5.12 Trade Analysis

5.13 Patent Analysis

5.14 Regulatory Landscape



6 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market, by Mounting Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Panel Mount

6.2.1 Panel Mount is Extensively Used SSR

6.3 Pcb Mount

6.3.1 Miniaturization of Electrical Equipment is Fueling Growth of Pcb Mount Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market

6.4 Din-Rail Mount

6.4.1 Din-Rail Mount SSR Segment to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period

6.5 Others



7 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market, by Output Voltage

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ac SSR

7.2.1 Ac SSR Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

7.3 Dc SSR

7.3.1 Heating, Lighting, and Motion Control Are Major Applications of Dc Ssrs

7.4 Ac/Dc SSR

7.4.1 Ac/Dc SSR Segment to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period



8 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market, by Current Rating

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Low (0-20A)

8.2.1 Low Current Rating Segment to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period

8.3 Medium (20-50A)

8.3.1 Medium Current Rating Segment to Hold Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

8.4 High (50A & Above)

8.4.1 Solid-state Relays with Very High Current Ratings (150A Plus) Are Expensive Due to Their Heat Sinking Requirements



9 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 COVID-19 Impact on Applications of Solid-state Relays

9.3 Industrial Automation

9.3.1 Machine Tools

9.3.1.1 Machine Tools Segment to Hold Maximum Share of Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market for Industrial Automation

9.3.2 Elevators

9.3.2.1 SSRA are Used for Controlling Electric Motor and Hoist Movement in Elevators

9.3.3 Conveyor Systems

9.3.3.1 SSR Safeguards Electric Motor in Conveyor System from Overheating

9.3.4 Industrial Robotics

9.3.4.1 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market for Industrial Robotics to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period

9.3.5 Material Handling Equipment

9.3.5.1 SSR is Used for Monitoring Highly Repetitive Operations During Material Handling

9.3.6 Others

9.4 Building Equipment

9.4.1 Lighting Systems

9.4.1.1 Office Lighting Systems

9.4.1.1.1 SSRS are Used in Office Lighting System for Reliable Switching Operations

9.4.1.2 Warehouse/Theatrical Lighting Systems

9.4.1.2.1 Warehouse/Theatrical Lighting Systems Require SSRS for Protection Against Change in Voltage

9.4.2 Security and Access Control Systems

9.4.2.1 SSR is Used in Security and Access Control for Overvoltage Protection

9.4.3 HVAC Systems

9.4.3.1 HVAC System Includes Heating Coils and Motorized Dampers That Are Integrated with SSRS

9.4.4 Others

9.5 Industrial OEMs

9.5.1 Electronics Equipment

9.5.1.1 SSR Protects Electronic Equipment from Overcurrent, Undercurrent, and Reverse Currents

9.5.2 Packaging Devices

9.5.2.1 Increasing Automation in Packaging Lines is Fueling Demand for Ssrs in Packaging Devices

9.5.3 Plastic and Printing Devices

9.5.3.1 High-Frequency Switching is Fueling Demand for Ssrs

9.5.4 Others

9.6 Energy and Infrastructure

9.6.1 Power Distribution

9.6.1.1 SSR Acts as a Protective Device in Power Distribution

9.6.2 Solar Tracking Systems

9.6.2.1 SSRs Are Implemented in Rotary Motors Control Movement of Solar Panels

9.6.3 Wind Turbines

9.6.3.1 SSR Delivers Surplus Dc Power from Wind Turbine

9.6.4 Others

9.7 Automotive & Transportation

9.7.1 Train Control Systems

9.7.1.1 Train Control System to Hold Largest Share of Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market for Automotive & Transportation

9.7.2 Electric Vehicles

9.7.2.1 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market for Electric Vehicles to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period

9.7.3 Others

9.8 Medical

9.8.1 Dialysis Machines

9.8.1.1 Increasing Demand for Portable Dialysis Machines to Fuel Demand for SSR

9.8.2 Medical Sterilizers

9.8.2.1 SSR Helps Medical Sterilizers to Protect Against Irregularities in Temperature and Pressure

9.8.3 Incubators

9.8.3.1 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market for Incubators to Grow at the Highest Rate for Medical Application

9.8.4 Others

9.9 Food & Beverage

9.9.1 Ovens

9.9.1.1 SSR Provides Protection to Ovens Against Uncontrolled Transients and Overvoltage

9.9.2 Coffee Makers & Vending Machines

9.9.2.1 SSR Provides Protection Against Voltage Fluctuation

9.9.3 Others



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 RoW



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis

11.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019

11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2019

11.4.1 Star

11.4.2 Pervasive

11.4.3 Emerging Leader

11.4.4 Participant

11.5 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 2019

11.5.1 Progressive Companies

11.5.2 Responsive Companies

11.5.3 Dynamic Companies

11.5.4 Starting Blocks

11.6 Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market: Product Footprint

11.7 Competitive Scenario



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Portfolio of Companies in Solid-state Relay (SSR) Market

12.3 Key Players

12.3.1 Carlo Gavazzi

12.3.2 Omron Corporation

12.3.3 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

12.3.4 Crydom

12.3.5 Omega Engineering

12.3.6 Broadcom

12.3.7 Fujitsu

12.3.8 Rockwell Automation

12.3.9 Anacon Electronic Sales

12.3.10 Celduc Relais

12.3.11 Ixys Integrated Circuits Division

12.3.12 Teledyne Defence Electronics

12.4 Right to Win

12.5 Other Key Players

12.5.1 Ametek

12.5.2 Arico Technology

12.5.3 Connectwell Industries

12.5.4 Eaton

12.5.5 Emtech Solution

12.5.6 Panasonic

12.5.7 Phoenix Contact

12.5.8 Te Connectivity

12.5.9 Infineon Technologies Ag

12.5.10 Siemens Ag

12.5.11 Texas Instruments Inc.

12.5.12 General Electric

12.5.13 Comus International



13 Related Report



14 Appendix

14.1 Insights of Industry Experts

14.2 Discussion Guide

14.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

14.4 Available Customizations

14.5 Related Reports

14.6 Author Details



