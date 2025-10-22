SOLID Surface Care Appoints Greg Schall as Executive Vice President to Lead Hospitality Growth Strategy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLID Surface Care Inc. ("SOLID"), a national leader in specialty architectural surface restoration and maintenance, today announced the appointment of Greg Schall as Executive Vice President and Head of Hospitality Growth Strategy. In this role, Schall will lead the company's continued expansion within the hospitality sector, driving partnerships, innovation, and service excellence across major hotel brands and restaurant groups nationwide.

Greg Schall, Executive Vice President and Head of Hospitality Growth Strategy at SOLID Surface Care

Schall brings many years of hospitality and facility care experience to the position. After earning his degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) Hospitality Management School, he began his career with Hyatt Hotels, where he spent two decades in hotel management and operations. Building on that foundation, Schall transitioned into the architectural surface restoration and asset care industry, developing and leading the hospitality program for Stuart Dean and most recently serving as President of Marcoat, a restoration firm focused exclusively on hospitality properties.

"Greg's deep roots in hospitality and proven leadership in surface care make him the ideal executive to lead this next phase of growth," said Michael Crippen, CEO of SOLID. "His perspective both as a hotel operator and as a service partner uniquely positions him to elevate how we support our hospitality clients."

Schall's appointment also reflects SOLID's strategic partnership with Marcoat, whose proprietary grout and stone systems have become a trusted standard across hospitality environments. SOLID will leverage its network of 38 office locations nationwide to help scale these innovative product installations, ensuring consistent quality and service delivery for hospitality brands across the country.

"I'm honored to join a company that shares my commitment to quality, integrity, and long-term client partnerships," said Greg Schall. "The hospitality industry thrives on consistency and trust, and SOLID has built its reputation on both. Restoration and maintenance are especially important in hospitality. As a guest walks into a property, the condition of their surroundings should evoke a sense of renewal and well-being. I look forward to expanding our presence and helping our hotel partners deliver exceptional environments for their guests."

This appointment marks a key step in SOLID Surface Care's continued investment in vertical market growth and its commitment to innovation within the hospitality space.

About SOLID Surface Care

SOLID, a portfolio company of Angeles Equity Partners, is a leading national provider of self-performed surface care, maintenance, and restoration services for commercial facilities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, SOLID serves a diverse customer base including corporate, healthcare, education, and retail sectors. The Company's comprehensive service offering spans hard and soft surfaces, delivering consistent, high-quality results through a client-centric approach. With nearly 30 years of experience, SOLID is trusted by some of the country's most prominent institutions to protect and maintain their built environments. Learn more online at www.SOLIDcare.com.

