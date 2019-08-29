Solid Surface Countertops Rise in Popularity Featuring a Number of Benefits - Freedonia Group

CLEVELAND, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for solid surface countertops is forecast to rise 2.6% per year to 100 million square feet in 2022, roughly the same as during the 2012-2017 period. Growth will be fueled by the rising popularity of this material, whose benefits include:

color consistency

virtually seamless appearance

ability to use integrated sinks

ability to have curved edges

resistance to moisture, scratches, and other damage caused by normal wear and tear

product improvements such as Corian with Resilience Technology

In addition, gains will stem from:

the fact that the solid surface production process allows recycled or green materials to be used, helping builders gain Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) points for their structures

its moderate pricing, which is an important consideration in both the residential and commercial markets

However, volume growth will be restricted by increased competitive pressures from other surface materials, such as engineered stone, high-end laminates and tile, recycled surfaces, cast polymers, granite, and glass.

More information about Countertops is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/Countertops.html

Demand for all types of countertops in the US is forecast to rise just over 2% annually through 2022 to 803 million square feet. Residential remodeling activity will rise as homeowners continue to opt for larger kitchens and multiple bathrooms, expanding the space devoted to countertops. Increasing construction activity in the countertop-intensive office, retail, lodging, and institutional markets will also drive growth.

